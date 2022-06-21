ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No 10 defends inflation-busting rise for pensioners but not public workers

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJuym_0gHV8reJ00

Downing Street has defended reinstating the triple lock on pensions while insisting that public sector workers receiving pay rises in line with inflation would further stoke rising costs.

Retirees are set to see double-digit payments increases next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation.

Asked why state pensions will rise with inflation but not public sector pay, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “ Pensioners , particularly those who receive state pensions, are disproportionately impacted by high energy costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPO5x_0gHV8reJ00

“They can’t always increase their incomes through work and they are more vulnerable to cost-of-living pressures”.

He noted the Government took “difficult decisions with regards to the triple lock, a temporary one-year suspension”.

Downing Street also denied its support for those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis will drive up soaring prices.

Asked if Boris Johnson is worried that any upcoming tax cuts and increasing national insurance thresholds are still the right way forward, if the Government wants to avoid inflationary factors, his spokesman said: “Generally we think this is not something that will be inflationary. The thresholds, obviously, do provide an uplift to people’s salary but again, it will help those most vulnerable the most.

“The measures we’ve introduced on cost of living, those who benefit most will be those who are hardest hit. So in those instances, we don’t think that helping those most in need during sort of a unique period is something that will drive up inflation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tALh9_0gHV8reJ00

However, Downing Street insisted that “chasing inflation” with pay rises for public sector workers was not “feasible” as it would further fuel inflationary pressures.

The spokesman told reporters: “We think it would not be sensible and not be in these public sector workers’ best interests to chase inflation, cause inflation to spike further and in effect mean the money they take home is worth less.”

The Government does want public sector workers to get pay increases, the official insisted, with the exact levels to be recommended by pay review bodies over the summer months.

It comes as passengers faced chaos during the biggest rail strike in a generation, with unions calling for wages to keep up with spiralling costs.

Earlier, Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak stressed the “importance of fiscal discipline” at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Chancellor emphasised that the Government had responsibility to not take any action that would feed into inflationary pressures, or reduce the Government’s ability to lower taxes in the future,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

Responding to criticism over plans to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector, the spokesman said the Government was exploring how non-executive directors were paid, not how much.

It comes after reports that the Cabinet Office minister wrote to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit, including scrapping restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration.

“There’s no plans to change the cap on executive pay, I think the issue that’s being investigated is how non-executive directors are paid rather than what CEOs or directors are paid,” the spokesman said.

What was being considered was removing “any unnecessary restrictions on paying non-executive directors shares”, he added.

“Making the change could ensure that these individuals are more fully invested in the success of the companies they’re involved in, which obviously helps protect and generate jobs, growth and investment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

State pension to rise 10 per cent next year with return of triple lock despite warnings on pay

Retirees are set to see pensions rise by 10 per cent next year – despite the government insisting public sector workers receive below-inflation pay rises.The government confirmed the state pension triple lock will return next year, meaning it will rise by inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest.Pensioners will see double-digit payments increases in April next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation – which is expected to be 10 per cent.This could bring a boost of almost £1,000 a year to retirees.The triple lock was introduced by the coalition government...
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS workers should get fair pay with inflation considered – Sajid Javid

NHS staff deserve “fair” pay with soaring costs taken into account, Sajid Javid said, as he defended pay rises in line with inflation for pensioners but not for workers.The Health Secretary said his department would listen carefully to the independent NHS pay review body before setting salary increases.He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “Of course, part of showing the value we attach to whether it’s nurses or other health workers is, of course it is pay, and so along with the thanks we’ve got to make sure that we are fair in pay.“And that is why for example last...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rich pensioners should GIVE BACK £1,000-a-year state payout increase if they don't need it, says minister as she defends rise while public sector workers are told not to expect inflation-busting pay rises

Rich pensioners should return a £1,000 state pension hike if they don't need it, a minister said today amid a row over plans to up the payment while telling workers to cool pay rise demands. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey defended plans to spend billions on a double-digit...
BUSINESS
BBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends likely pensions rise

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended restoring the triple lock, which could see pensions rise by 10% in line with inflation. It comes as the government warns workers not to expect pay rises to keep pace with increasing costs. Economist and Labour adviser Jim O'Neill said the "constant protection of pensioners"...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nine in 10 people hit by rising living costs as fuel, food and energy prices surge

More than nine in 10 people have seen their living costs rise over the past month, as the price of food, fuel and energy continues to surge, pushing inflation to its highest level in four decades.The number of people cutting back on food has risen sharply with 41 per cent of people reducing the amount they buy, compared to 8 per cent in September, a poll by the Office for National Statistics found.Half of adults said they were worried by big increases to energy bills, which have jumped by £700 a year for the average home after regulator Ofgem hiked...
BUSINESS
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Retirement Savings#Executive Directors#Uk
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Healthcare workers could walk out over pay: 'Summer of discontent' threat grows as Britain's biggest trade union warns staff could strike in move that would cripple the NHS

Britain's biggest trade union has threatened strike action that could cripple the NHS as part of a ‘summer of discontent’. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she would ‘strongly recommend’ walkouts if, as expected, Ministers offer health service staff in England a three per cent pay increase.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Woman, 66, told she ‘doesn’t qualify’ for state pension due to National Insurance loophole

People approaching retirement age are being urged to check whether they are entitled to a state pension after a 66-year-old woman was told she “doesn’t qualify”.The mother of five reached retirement age only to receive a letter informing her she was not entitled to the benefit.Her son took to Reddit to explain his mother had missed out on National Insurance (NI) credits while raising her five children.People in Britain need to have at least 10 qualifying years on their NI record to receive a proportion of state pension and 35 years to claim the full amount.The Express reported that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Rishi holds out against bumper pay deals as Covid bill hits £376BILLION- including another £4BILLION propping up railways: Chancellor warns there is NO new money for extra public sector hikes

Rishi Sunak warned he will not splash the cash on public sector pay hikes today as the £376billion cost of Covid were laid bare. The Chancellor underlined the need to be 'responsible' with the public finances after the Treasury told Whitehall departments any extra wage boosts must be found from within existing budgets.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy