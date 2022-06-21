ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrated commuter stands in front of packed bus and demands driver opens doors

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A frustrated commuter stood in front of a packed bus and demanded the driver opened the doors for more people to get on.

The exchange happened in London on Tuesday morning (21 June) as rail strikes crippled the UK , leaving many struggling to get to work.

As he stands in the road, the man appears to shout: “ Coronavirus , that’s finished now, open the doors.”

While the commuter blocks the bus, a large group of people can be seen waiting at the side of the road.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

