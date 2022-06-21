ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Sotomayor warns Supreme Court ‘continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state’

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the state of Maine cannot exclude private Christian schools from a taxpayer-funded school voucher programme that helps students attend private schools.

The 6-3 decision from the high court’s conservative majority in the case of Carson v Makin could have wider implications for impacts to public schools and whether the government is obligated to support religious institutions on the same level as private ones.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the Supreme Court “continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build.”

“The consequences of the Court’s rapid transformation of the Religion Clauses must not be understated,” she wrote, issuing a warning that the court is undermining core First Amendment protections that prevent the government from imposing religious views.

Justice Sotomayor pointed to a dissent she authored in 2017, when she wrote that she feared the Supreme Court “lead[ing] us … to a place where separation of church and state is a constitutional slogan, not a constitutional commitment.”

“Today, the court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation,” she wrote in her dissent on 21 June. “If a state cannot offer subsidies to its citizens without being required to fund religious exercise, any state that values its historic anti-establishment interests more than this court does will have to curtail the support it offers to its citizens. With growing concern for where this court will lead us next, I respectfully dissent.”

Under Maine’s programme, students in rural areas too small to support a public school system can be eligible for state-funded tuition aid to attend private schools, as long as those schools are not religious-affiliated or “a nonsectarian school in accordance with the First Amendment,” according to the state’s Department of Education.

One of the schools involved in the case – Temple Academy in Waterville – instructs teachers to “integrate biblical principles” in their lessons and for students “to spread the word of Christianity.” Bangor Christian Schools grounds its lessons in a “Christian worldview and Christian philosophy of life.”

Both institutionss “candidly admit that they discriminate against homosexuals, individuals who are transgender and non-Christians,” according to the brief filed by Maine to defend its programme.

In the Supreme Court’s ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the programme’s exemption of religious schools amounts to “discrimination against religion.”

The chief justice authored the ruling with Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas supporting the decision. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that “Maine has promised all children within the state the right to receive a free public education,” extending a promise of a “religiously neutral education required in public school systems.”

But “while purporting to protect against discrimination of one kind”, the ruling from court’s conservative majority “requires Maine to fund what many of its citizens believe to be discrimination of other kinds,” according to Justice Sotomayor.

The case and its ruling are broadly similar to Espinoza v Montana Department of Revenue , in which the court argued that the state violated the First Amendment by prohibiting government aid from supporting religious institutions.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote in that opinion that once a state decides to subsidise private education, “it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

A statement from the American Civil Liberties Union said the decision in the Maine case “undermines our Constitution’s promise of separation between government and religion.”

The ruling comes as the Supreme Court nears the end of its term, with some of its most high-profile decisions expected by the end of June or early July, including the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could determine the fate of abortion rights in the US, and Kennedy v Bremerton School District , another First Amendment case that raises questions about government workers’ rights to free exercise of religion against constitutional protections against imposing religious views.

John Skoufis
2d ago

This is the nonconstitutional philosophy of the 3 radical progressive justices. The Constitution is clear in saying the federal government cannot create a national religion and cannot interfere with the practice of religion. There was and is no schism of relgion in government or public institutions as long as no religion is exempted from participation. We can see this inthe use of religion well after the signing of the Constitution and states having a state religion. We still have an oath of office under God and prayer in Congress during sessions. Everything else is only an attempt to remove all religion in America in order to destroy our system of governance and freedom from government control.

Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court rules detained foreign nationals in U.S. illegally can’t file class action lawsuits

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally and detained on immigration charges can’t file class action lawsuits. The court ruled 6-3 in Garland v. Aleman Gonzalez with Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a partial dissent with Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer joining.
FOREIGN POLICY
