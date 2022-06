Mary Bodmer Lee of Aldie, VA passed away on June 1, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born December 7, 1936 in Aldie, VA, to John Perry and Eva Grimes Bodmer. Mary graduated from the first class of Loudoun County High School in 1955. She worked for the Navy Department until the birth of her first child. Later she worked at the Aldie Elementary School and retired after 30 years there, touching the lives of hundreds of students, parents and teachers. She also worked at The Middleburg Bank, part time for over 42 years and was known by all as the smiling face at the drive thru.

