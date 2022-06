The Green Bay Packers appear to have a top-level defense. They finished the 2021 season:. It is a fact that they are a top 10 defense. GM Brian Gutekunst decided to build off of an impressive season by re-signing stars in First-Team All-Pro MLB De'Vondre Campbell and standout CB Rasul Douglas. He added talented, young pieces in Georgia's Quay Walker (MLB) and his teammate Devonte Wyatt (DT). Both came in the first round of April's NFL Draft. Free agent DT Jarran Reed (career-high in sacks of 10.5) was also signed to a one-year deal.

