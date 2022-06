When it comes to luxury sports cars, Lamborghini is always at the top of the list! For decades, the automobile manufacturer has got our hearts racing with its menacing Automotives and their ingenious designs. From the original Lamborghini 350 GT to the Lamborghini Huracán STO, each and every model has been high on innovation, authenticity, and of course killer speed. Their cars have been a source of major inspiration for automobile designers and enthusiasts all over the world! The result? A never-ending plethora of Lamborghini-inspired concepts that’ll have you itching for more. From the Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept which is the Italian version of the Tesla Model S to a Batmobile-inspired Lamborghini – these groundbreaking concepts will have you wishing that Lamborghini adopts and turns them into a reality very soon!

