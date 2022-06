The Met Office issued a warning for thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales on Thursday. The forecaster announced the yellow weather warning for much of southern England and Wales as well as parts of the north west. It added that there is a chance of torrential downpour, flooding and disruption to transport.The disruption comes as rail strikes are set to resume on Thursday across swathes of the UK and the start of Glastonbury which is held in south west England.“Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. While most places...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO