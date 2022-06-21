ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tristan Pompey: Let go by Miami

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Marlins released Pompey on June 14. Miami elected to cut ties with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Undermanned Mets open series against hot Marlins

The first-place New York Mets, seemingly held together all year by a giant Band-Aid, are being tested again. The visiting Mets, set to open a three-game series at the suddenly hot Miami Marlins on Friday, are especially vulnerable in their rotation. Four pitchers are hurt: Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Tylor Megill and Carlos Carrasco.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

It’s obvious Jazz Chisholm wants to come to Atlanta

A Braves legend, Kelsey Wingert, caught up with one of the other budding superstars in the NL East that isn’t on the Braves, Jazz Chisholm Jr., yesterday to ask him some trivial questions about several topics. However, while the interview was light-hearted, it’s fair to take away that Chisholm is very fond of Atlanta… and Ronald Acuña.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Zach Pop: Recalled by Miami

Pop was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors in early June but will rejoin the Marlins' bullpen after Louis Head (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Pop allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four in three innings over his first two major-league appearances of the season.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Former Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan dead at the age of 25

Former Purdue standout and 2016-17 First Team All-American Caleb Swanigan has died, the school announced. He was 25. Swanigan was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, following a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Purdue team that went 27-8 and made the Sweet 16. Swanigan, a former McDonald's All-American, parlayed his dominant sophomore campaign to early entry into the NBA Draft. He was selected 26th overall in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers, where he played for two seasons.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Tristan Pompey
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot-blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Drafted by Portland

Walker was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 57 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Walker concluded his sophomore campaign at Colorado last year with averages of 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.1 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward also shot 39.9 percent from deep on 148 attempts during his freshman and sophomore years. He was named to the 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Like to return Friday

McCann (wrist) is traveling to Miami and is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McCann has been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton since June 16 and collected six hits in 21 at-bats. He should return to his role as the Mets' primary catcher, though he was hitting just .196/.266/.286 across 64 plate appearances prior to going down.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not headed to Toronto

Houck will not make the trip to Toronto for next week's three-game series against the Blue Jays due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The series runs from Monday to Wednesday. Houck has evolved into the role as Boston's closer, but manager Alex Cora will have...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy