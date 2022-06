Netflix has announced they've secured streaming rights to Incantation, a hit new Taiwanese horror film which (according to a press release) "has been described as the most terrifying film ever made in Taiwan." The film, which has already become the highest grossing movie of 2022 in Taiwan and earned seven Taipei Film Award nominations, will begin streaming on the platform globally on Friday, July 8th. Telling the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from a curse, and taking its cues from films like The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity, and the wild west of internet culture, Incantation seems poised to be the most talked about horror movie of the summer. You can watch the official trailer for the film in the player below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO