ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Nick Allen: Called up Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Allen will return to the big...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Former Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan dead at the age of 25

Former Purdue standout and 2016-17 First Team All-American Caleb Swanigan has died, the school announced. He was 25. Swanigan was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, following a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Purdue team that went 27-8 and made the Sweet 16. Swanigan, a former McDonald's All-American, parlayed his dominant sophomore campaign to early entry into the NBA Draft. He was selected 26th overall in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers, where he played for two seasons.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Heads to Dallas with No. 37 pick

Hardy was selected by the Kings with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but was subsequently dealt to the Mavericks for two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Hardy was mocked as a mid-first-round pick but slipped all the way into the early second...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker: Drafted by Portland

Walker was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 57 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Walker concluded his sophomore campaign at Colorado last year with averages of 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.1 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward also shot 39.9 percent from deep on 148 attempts during his freshman and sophomore years. He was named to the 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Triple A Las Vegas#Rbi
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
1390 Granite City Sports

Over 35 Baseball Update – June 23rd, 2022

The Brewmeisters opened their season with a big win over the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and a double, good defense and vey good pitching performances. Jason Harren (Luxemburg Brewer) started on the mound for the Brewmeisters, he threw three innings to earn they win. He gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Right Andy Thayer (Sauk Rapids Cyclone) threw three innings in relief, he gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not headed to Toronto

Houck will not make the trip to Toronto for next week's three-game series against the Blue Jays due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The series runs from Monday to Wednesday. Houck has evolved into the role as Boston's closer, but manager Alex Cora will have...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jerad Eickhoff: Confirmed to start Wednesday

Manager Derek Shelton said Eickhoff will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The Pirates will likely make the transaction official at some point after Tuesday's contest. Eickhoff will be joining the rotation as a replacement for Zach Thompson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation. Over his 13 outings (six starts) with Indianapolis this season, Eickhoff has turned in a 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Getting call to big leagues

The White Sox will call Sosa up from Double-A Binghamton prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Sosa is one of the top breakout prospects in baseball, as he slashed .214/.240/.282 in 33 games at Double-A last year and slashed .331/.384/.549 with 14 home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate in 62 games with Birmingham this year. The 22-year-old spent time at shortstop, third base and second base while at Double-A and could see steady playing time in the short term with Leury Garcia (side) and Danny Mendick (knee) banged up and Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Requires Tommy John surgery

Roberts (shoulder) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberts had been on the injured list since the beginning of May due to right shoulder inflammation, but he finally appeared...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy