Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Talk Show ‘Sherri’ Gets September Premiere Date

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, titled “Sherri,” will premiere Sept. 12, Lionsgate announced Tuesday. “September 12th can’t get here fast enough,” the former co-host of “The View” said in a statement. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this...

Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
wonderwall.com

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next for her after talk show ends today, plus more news

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next after her final talk show airs Thursday. On Thursday, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to daytime TV for now with the series finale of "Ellen," which spanned 19 seasons. So what's next? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter one week prior to the finale date, Ellen said she was on the precipice of her "first self-imposed break," which she'll try to extend for a year on the advice of her pal, Oprah Winfrey. According to Ellen, she's already turning down offers that are hard to walk away from, but she aims to quell her tendency to never stop moving so she can travel and take her time choosing the next project. Before she gets back to thinking about showbiz, though, the star is headed to Rwanda to mark the recent opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a science and education space dedicated to protecting wild mountain gorillas, according to THR. She also plans to spend time filming documentary about the work that's being done there. Ahead of Thursday's finale, though, Ellen said she was simply trying to "be present and enjoy" the show. "It was more of a variety show than anything," Ellen said, "and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Wendy Williams' Future Plans Revealed After Talk Show Ends: Report

Watch: Wendy Williams "Won't Watch" Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show. How you doin', Wendy Williams, now that your talk show is over?. Well, the radio host-turned-TV personality, who was absent from her series finale on June 17 and the recent 13th season of her series, is set to begin a new media project, according to Extra. In a teaser video, host Billy Bush was depicted speaking on the phone with Williams and told the audience that she is "heading off into the world of podcasts, with iTunes."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Officially Ending After 13 Years In Syndication

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. The Wendy Williams Show will air its final episode this Friday, Deadline has confirmed. The Wendy Williams Show had been slated to continue through the end of the season with rotating guest hosts, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams will not be present for the final episode, but it will include a video montage with a tribute to her and her long run. TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery “The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video...
TV SHOWS
soapoperanetwork.com

DAYTIME EMMYS: Presenters Announced for ‘The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards’

A little over a week before CBS airs “The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” the network and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today presenters for daytime television’s biggest night. The awards show will air live on Friday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” set to host.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

After a Vicious Fight, Sheila Pursues Li to Her Fiery Death — and Paris Accepts Carter’s Proposal

At Li’s place, Sheila fumes, “So much for Finn needing his medication.” She stomps on Li’s cellphone and warns her she’s made a big mistake. In Brooke’s bedroom, she is has earphones in when Ridge appears and startles her. He’s glad she had the door locked. Brooke can’t believe Sheila hasn’t been caught yet. She asks what brings him by. He just thought he’d check on her. Brooke beams. Ridge is worried, knowing how Sheila feels about her. Brooke figures she’s probably halfway across the country by now, but thanks him for looking out for her. Ridge grins, “Always.” They wonder where Sheila is and who she’ll target next.
ENTERTAINMENT
bravotv.com

Below Deck Med Returns for a Chaotic Season 7: Meet the New Crew

Below Deck Mediterranean is heading into uncharted territory when it returns for Season 7 with a supersized episode on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo. Peacock will offer early access to Season 7 with new episodes dropping one week early beginning Monday, July 4. There's a whole lot of...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Lizzo Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ as Part of ‘Late Late Show’ Host’s London Residency

Lizzo is getting the “Carpool Karaoke” treatment on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” with her segment set to air during the program’s London residency. No details were provided in a Thursday release from CBS on when or where the Lizzo “Carpool Karaoke” was filmed, but it will debut the week of June 27. Corden is spending a week of show’s in London from June 27-30 at the Freemasons’ Hall in London.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Here’s the Common Denominator in This Year’s Emmy Contenders: Fear

Awards shows can be frivolous, but the art that is celebrated at those shows ceremonies, including the Emmys, can be the furthest thing from frivolous. At their most essential, awards bodies can shine a light on the best of what the medium can offer, honoring shows that almost always reflect the times in which we live. That couldn’t be more true looking at this year’s TV contenders, which reveal that what Americans are feeling most keenly is fear.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 6/22/22: Laura Is Under Attack!

[Editor’s Note: Due to news coverage, this episode, originally scheduled to air on June 21, is now airing on Wednesday, June 22.]. Everyone rallies around Laura in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! When the mayor finds herself under attack, Laura’s friends and family join forces to help her survive. Meanwhile, Curtis strategizes with the Port Charles mob.
TV & VIDEOS
