ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog Refuses To Come Down From His Favorite Horse | The Dodo Odd Couples

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Dog has been riding his horse BFF since...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

Cute! This dog acts sad when his owner scolds him for chewing sandals

An adorable golden retriever has gone viral for his hilarious reaction when caught chewing sandals on his owner. Reporting from Newsweek (01/05/2022), this golden retriever has gone viral on the TikTok video-sharing application since Tuesday (26/04/2022) by user @cleezus. The story is that the owner named Cleo just came home...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Discover The 3 Wild Raccoons That One Day He Rescued Asking To Play With The Dog

When one thinks of wild animals, one does not typically see creatures capable of having fun and forming friendships with people who are not of their species. It is, nonetheless, a fact that occurs in the fascinating realm of the animal kingdom. At least, it’s how three wild raccoons demonstrate that they’ve become unwavering friends with a puppy.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Horse#Puppies#Carrots#Dodo#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Bff
heavenofanimals.com

This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her

Some animals rescued by animal welfare organizations find homes immediately, while others do not and end up staying in shelters for a long time. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a nice heart to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a long time.
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Blind Shelter Dog Always Runs When He Hears His Best Friend’s Voice

After wandering the streets of Cairo, Egypt for a long time, Arafa was saved by Ahmed Embaby, a volunteer at Furever Rescue Foster. Things have been rough for Arafa, but her disability does not prevent her from loving everyone she encounters, especially her saviour Embaby. Arafa is one of hundreds...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
dogstodays.com

Why Won’t Dogs Bark?

Having a pet is one of the things that many people do nowadays. One of the most popular animals as pets is the dog. There are many things that you need to pay attention to as a keeper in raising pets. One of them is the habit of barking at...
PETS
lovemeow.com

Kitten Who Was Alone Wandering Outside, Now Purrs Blissfully Indoors and Melts Every Heart He Comes Across

A kitten who was alone wandering outside, now purrs blissfully indoors and melts every heart he comes across. A pint-sized orange kitten found his way into a foster home when he was just a bottle baby. "He came to me as a misplaced kitten of not quite two weeks old from the NZ SPCA. It is my understanding he was found wandering alone in a backyard," Jessie, a volunteer of the SPCA, shared with Love Meow.
PETS
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thewildest.com

What Puppy Doesn’t Like Walks? Mine!

Why doesn’t my puppy like walks? He loves to play inside the house, but he doesn’t enjoy going on walks around the neighborhood. I often wind up picking him up and carrying him, but even that freaks him out. He seems more inclined to walk when the rest of the family is around, but not when it’s just the two of us. What can I do?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy