Motorcyclist injured in collision with semi

LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) At approximately 3:45 PM on June 20th, a 25 year-old man from Summerville, OR called Union County 911 dispatch and stated that he had just crashed while paragliding and was seriously injured. Using the GPS location from the caller’s phone, dispatchers were able to locate the accident scene on a steep hillside north of Interstate 84 near milepost 259. The City of La Grande Fire Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and SAR team, La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon State Police, and Life Flight Network all responded to the incident. Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen was first to find vehicle access to near the scene and then provided directions to other personnel responding.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO