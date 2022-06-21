ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallula, WA

Motorcyclist injured in collision with semi

By Dan Thesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLULA – A collision on U.S. Highway 12 at Wallula Junction involving a semi-truck and motorcycle sent one person to the hospital. The accident...

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

State Trooper busts Kennewick street racer going 141 MPH on I-82

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers rushed into action when two cars racing at extremely high speeds zipped past their Tri-Cities-area office, endangering all other drivers in the area and breaking the law in the process. According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two cars were driving by the Washington State Patrol office in Kennewick near...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Occupants Escape Raging Housefire North of Pasco

Few details have been released so far. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department reports the people living in this home escaped this early morning fire. Based upon the time of the information release, it happened just prior to dawn Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at or near the intersection of Metcalf and Sagemoor Roads, which is just over six miles north of the Pasco City limits.
PASCO, WA
KXL

Two River Rescues In Washington State

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Crews were busy with two separate swift-water river rescue operations. Crews pulled a man from the Yakima River after he fell from his raft in Richland. Someone spotted the man around 4:30 p.m. He fell into the river near Wanawish Dam. Rescuers pulled him from...
RICHLAND, WA
Man injured in Paragliding accident

LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) At approximately 3:45 PM on June 20th, a 25 year-old man from Summerville, OR called Union County 911 dispatch and stated that he had just crashed while paragliding and was seriously injured. Using the GPS location from the caller’s phone, dispatchers were able to locate the accident scene on a steep hillside north of Interstate 84 near milepost 259. The City of La Grande Fire Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and SAR team, La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon State Police, and Life Flight Network all responded to the incident. Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen was first to find vehicle access to near the scene and then provided directions to other personnel responding.
LA GRANDE, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Tuesday evening, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place on S Rainier Street and W 4th Avenue. The early reports showed that multiple cars, including a City of Kennewick vehicle, were involved in the crash. On arrival, paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Rodney Sackett seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Walla Walla County (Walla Walla County, WA)

Authorities identified 64-year-old Rodney Sackett as the man who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Walla Walla County. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on SR12 at the Wallula Junction. The early reports showed that Rodney Sackett was traveling east on SR730 at SR12 when he turned and crashed into a semi-truck. On arrival, emergency crews airlifted the motorcyclist to a local hospital in serious condition.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
UPDATE: Man dies after tubing accident on Yakima River

UPDATE — The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the man rescued from the Yakima River Wednesday afternoon has died. He has been identified as Miguel Moctezuma, 36, of Prosser. His family has been notified. —— WEST RICHLAND — A man is hospitalized after he, along with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Man arrested after police pursuit, crash in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER – Police arrested a man after he lost control in an open field while fleeing from officers Wednesday afternoon. Milton-Freewater police were patrolling near Cowl Street and Northeast Eleventh Avenue at 4:25 p.m. when they spotted Thomas Dee Payant, 28, driving a brown Ford Ranger pickup. Officers had previous knowledge of a county probation violation warrant for his arrest, as well as multiple local MFPD charges from recent past cases/incidents involving him.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Accidents
Public Safety
Car theft spree ends in Umatilla County

PENDLETON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break in at Sherrell Chevrolet in Hermiston Monday and ended up dealing with a suspect who allegedly stole a total of four vehicles. Rito Nemo Gutierrez, 39, was arrested on Umatilla County charges by Oregon State Police and Umatilla Tribal Police at milepost 225.5 of Interstate 84.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
WWCSO investigating possible homicide in Waitsburg

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Wednesday relating to law enforcement activity in Waitsburg this week after detectives were contacted last Friday of a possible homicide. Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and started conducting interviews into the validity of the...
WAITSBURG, WA
Owner of Just Joel's charged with assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Local business owner Joel Watson of Just Joel’s is being charged with second degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, a class B felony. Probable cause was granted for his arrest on June 15, 2022. Pasco police officer Conrad Christenson reported in the probable cause...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

