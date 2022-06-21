ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa centers preparing for activation of national 988 mental health helpline

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The nationwide 9-8-8 crisis line will go active next month, providing help for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids is one of the two Iowa centers that will answer calls.

www.kjan.com

Radio Iowa

Two Iowa centers will take national 988 mental health crisis calls

The nationwide 988 crisis line will go active next month, providing help for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids is one of the two Iowa centers that will answer calls. CEO Emily Blomme tells KCRG TV she is concerned about meeting anticipated demand. “There are tons of concerns, it keeps me up at night,” Blomme says.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

New mobile medical training truck unveiled by University of Iowa

The University of Iowa unveiled a new mobile medical training truck today (Tuesday) at the Iowa State Capitol. U-I program advisor, Cormac O’Sullivan says it allows medical professionals to get trained at home. He cites one example where they would stage a car accident with mannequins for the local...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Three Iowa Democrats will be making a pitch to national party leaders today (Thursday), arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House. He says while Iowa’s overall population is nearly 91 percent white, it’s diverse in other ways -- including people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Iowa Law Means Some Teachers Don’t Have to Pass Licensure Exam

(Radio Iowa) Teachers who go through an Iowa college program no longer have to pass a professional exam to be licensed, thanks to a new state law that eliminates the so-called Praxis requirement for new teachers. The test was a particular obstacle for dual-language immersion programs because it’s only offered in English. Noelia Espinal, a teacher at the Muskie Early Learning Center in Muscatine, says it was an unnecessary hurdle for bilingual teachers.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa to make its pitch today that the Caucuses remain first in the nation

Three Iowa Democrats are making a pitch to national party leaders today, arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras (like Ross) Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

19 Iowa school districts to share $45M to train new teachers

Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth (SHNEK-loth) says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What fireworks are allowed in Iowa?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs final laws from 2022 legislative session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the final three bills from the 2022 legislative session into law Tuesday, including a measure removing Iowa’s school district enrollment deadline. They were the final laws the governor planned to sign before the Friday deadline, her office confirmed. June 24 is the last day Reynolds can sign any legislation from this year’s session.
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird stops by Atlantic

Iowa Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird made a stop in Atlantic on the campaign trail on Wednesday. Bird is the current Guthrie County Attorney and has roots in Western Iowa. Bird said she decided to run for Attorney General because she thinks she can do a better job and get...
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Linn County group not giving up on CR casino despite moratorium

(Radio Iowa) – The leader of the group pushing for a casino license for Cedar Rapids says they aren’t giving up. Linn County Gaming Association board president Anne Parmley says the group had hoped the governor wouldn’t sign the bill that puts licenses on hold. “Well, I think it would have been pessimistic not to hold out hope. So yes, we held out a little hope, but figured this probably be the outcome,” she says. The bill the governor signed Friday freezes the casino licenses at 19 for the next two years. Parmley’s group had artist renderings of the facility done and was preparing for the license approval process to start. “How we look at it now is we have to wait two years and work over those two years to ensure that things move forward in two years, so we can build that facility out and start gaining the benefits for Linn County,” Parmley says.
LINN COUNTY, IA

