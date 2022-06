The Senate appears close to passing a compromise package of very narrow gun safety measures. But as that is happening, the Supreme Court is poised to hand down a ruling that could stop six states from limiting who gets to carry weapons outside their home. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen will be the first major ruling on the Second Amendment by the high court in over a decade. New Jersey has some of the strictest firearm restrictions in the country, and it's one of the states that would be affected by this ruling. With us now is Matthew Platkin, acting attorney general for New Jersey. Welcome to the program, and good morning.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO