JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On June 17, the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. The CDC and its advisory board subsequently met and recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children aged 6 months through 4 years old and will consist of 3 doses. The Moderna vaccine is recommended for children aged 6 months through 5 years old and will consist of 2 doses.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO