Broadway mask mandate to end for July

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The Broadway League says all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks though. The policy will be revisited for August and beyond on a...

Broadway Drops Theater Mask Mandate As Stars Fall Sick With COVID

Broadway theaters in New York will drop coronavirus mask mandates for audience members starting July 1, the industry trade group Broadway League announced Tuesday. “The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will keep masking mandates in place at all Broadway theatres through June 30, and will adopt a ‘mask optional’ policy for the month of July,” the announcement stated. “Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.”
