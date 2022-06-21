Cities with the most expensive homes in Peoria metro area

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria, dozens of community members gathered to learn more about energy challenges for downstate Illinois. Due to a shortage of power, energy bills are rising and federal grid operators have warned about potential brownouts. “Whenever you hear...
In 2019, roughly 285 Peoria citizens were reported to be homeless. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic only made financial stability issues, job security and housing security issues go up around the nation. Denise Bailey, director of development at the Dream Center in Peoria, said that when the eviction moratorium ended...
A health hub concept in the Elmwood area is progressing to the next stage of development. Elmwood Community Foundation president Dick Taylor said the effort to build a Rural Health and Wellness Center for the region is years in the making. It began around 2014, when the foundation began talking about opening a fitness center. The idea evolved into something more after a visit to the Hopedale Medical Complex.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - TAPS ‘No Kill’ shelter says this is always their toughest time of the year. Inflation is amplifying the need for support. Executive Director, Holly Crotty said high consumer prices are causing more people to return their dogs and cats. They’re seeing more people return their pets than ever before. Which is leading them to packed shelters.
PEORIA, Ill. – They’ve been live for about a week now — online surveys being conducted by the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council regarding the need for broadband internet in Peoria and Woodford Counties. Grace Clucas is with the council and tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An abandoned church in Peoria’s West Bluff may soon be demolished. On June 29, KDB Group, a property management company that specializes in preserving historic buildings, will ask the Peoria Historical Preservation Commission to demolish Hale Memorial Church, citing it as “a dangerous and unsafe building.”
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — It’s likely to be a long hot summer with sky high electricity bills, but officials with Ameren Illinois say there should also be plenty of relief for residents who are struggling and that rolling black outs might also be avoided in Central Illinois. Ameren...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the first time in three years, tens of thousands will flock to Peoria’s Riverfront for the Fourth of July. The ‘Red White and Boom’ fireworks show will take place July Fourth at Sundown. Organizers are expecting crowds to be bigger than ever.
For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Officials say three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Peoria Heights. Peoria Fire says they were called in to assist around 12:45 p.m. at War Memorial and Atlantic. They say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a...
Are you looking for ways to celebrate July 4th in Bloomington, Normal, Towanda, Downs, and Chenoa, IL?. We have all your Independence Day fun in Bloomington-Normal, Towanda, Downs, and Chenoa — fireworks, parades, community picnics, and more — rounded up right here for you!. NORMAL. 4th of July...
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe appeared on WGLT's Sound Ideas on Wednesday to discuss redrawing the city's ward map, honorary street renamings, and the one-year anniversary of historic flooding in the city. Redistricting. Mwilambwe said city council wards will need significant adjustments during redistricting, noting that Ward 8, which takes in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District will bring back its annual Glen Oak Park Fireworks event on July 3. All-day Sunday, take advantage of $3 admission to both the Peoria Zoo, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo and PlayHouse members park for free until 5 p.m.
PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday. According to a release, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call with Peoria Heights at War Memorial Drive and Atlantic with what appeared to be a four-vehicle crash with entrapment.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Kids had a chance to earn a medallion from the Pekin Police Department as a part of the second Kids and Cops event this year in Coal Miner’s Park. Each child had to follow six separate clues to find the treasure chest filled...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Zoo’s Burmese python named Louise moved into her new home. According to the zoo’s director Yvonne Strode “The new exhibit gives her more space to explore and a few more amenities.”. Louise can now enjoy her new pool, where...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday was the busiest travel day of the year for the TSA. But a growing number of airline passengers, for both business and leisure, are forcing airlines into a situation they’re struggling to keep up with. Between Friday and Saturday, TSA data says...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A young girl is headed to the big leagues with her extraordinary talents on horseback but she’s asking for the community’s help to get there. “This kid rides literally every single day, it might not be the same horse but she’s on...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One Person is dead after a single vehicle car accident. Bloomington Police were notified of the crash at Locust Street and White Oak Road just before 1:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, no one else was involved in the incident.
A 2.8 MW wind turbine will soon supply clean power to electric vehicle maker Rivian's manufacturing plant in Illinois. The company said the onsite project will be located in the center of a vehicle test track at its Normal, Illinois campus. The single turbine will be capable of generating nearly 10 million kWh of electricity per year, the company said.
