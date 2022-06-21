Cities with the most expensive homes in Peoria metro area

A health hub concept in the Elmwood area is progressing to the next stage of development. Elmwood Community Foundation president Dick Taylor said the effort to build a Rural Health and Wellness Center for the region is years in the making. It began around 2014, when the foundation began talking about opening a fitness center. The idea evolved into something more after a visit to the Hopedale Medical Complex.

ELMWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO