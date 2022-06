Chael Sonnen isn’t so sure there’s a necessity for Jon Jones at Heavyweight. “Bones” vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title in early 2020 on the heels of an ultra-competitive Dominick Reyes unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). The idea for Jones was a long-anticipated run in the land of giants directly above him. However, we’re now midway through 2022 and fans are still waiting on the return — and divisional debut — of one of the sport’s all-time greats.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO