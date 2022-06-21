ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in Danville metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

WCIA

Temporary pop-up park complete, permanent plan in the works

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up park in a notably underserved Champaign neighborhood got its final touches Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. After about three months of planning, Hedge POP! Park popped up in the last couple of weeks at the corner of Hedge Road and Garden Hills Drive in the Garden […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA

Lane closure happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives. The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council Tables Vote on Mayor, Treasurer, Aldermen Pay Raises

The Danville City Council has tabled a vote on pay raises for the mayor, city treasurer, and elected aldermen until July 19th. The plan, proposed by Vice-Mayor Bob Iverson, had called for the mayor’s salary, after the next municipal election, to increase from $75,000 to $95,000; and then eventually up to $125,000 in May of 2026. The treasurer would initially increase to $50,000, and then eventually to $65,000 in 2026. Pay for aldermen would jump from $225 monthly to $300 monthly in the spring of 2023, for the newly elected.
DANVILLE, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign County police turn to financial incentives to fill vacancies

CHAMPAIGN – Police departments across the U.S., including in Champaign County, are facing staffing shortages. The Champaign police department is using financial incentives to try to fill 20 officer openings. Within the last few months, it filled several vacancies after offering a $20,000 signing bonus. “Recruiting is getting harder,”...
WCIA

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire over weekend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Urbana and Champaign spent part of their Saturday evening battling a large fire that broke out in the attic of an apartment building. Firefighters responded to Town and Country Apartments off Kerr Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found smoke and heavy fire in the attic. Given the size […]
URBANA, IL
WTHI

New car dealership opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers in Terre Haute now have a new option to buy used cars and trucks. Carplex of Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting. The process has been long, but manager Larry Hutchings says he is excited to be open in Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Fire breaks out in Danville garage

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville were called to a house Monday afternoon in order to battle a fire that broke out in the garage. The fire happened on North Bowman Avenue north of Crestview Drive. By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to the back roof of the house. No one was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at International Paper in Cayuga

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Newport Containerboard Mill in Vermillion County is under investigation. That facility is operated by International Paper. A spokesperson for the company said all team members were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The facility is located just east of SR-63 south […]
CAYUGA, IN
CNHI

Couples who serve together stay together

Molly Goodwin and her husband Terry reside in Danville with their family, and their motto is that you get out of your city what you put into it. Molly was born and raised in Vermilion County, and after attending college at Lincoln Christian College and marrying Terry, they returned home to Danville and have been invested here ever since.
DANVILLE, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charleston, IL

Charleston is one of Illinois’ best-kept secrets, a small but culturally rich town in Coles County. The city is home to Eastern Illinois University, a teacher’s college established in 1895. It’s also the hometown of the iconic Jimmy John’s sandwich chain. The city also has a...
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for selling stolen property

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property. Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Inside look at Central HS renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final summer of renovations for Central High School and students are in for some impressive changes to the campus. The $102.7 million construction started in 2018 following Champaign School District’s $183 million referendum. Elizabeth Stegmaier, Director of Capitol Projects and Planning, gave us a tour and overview of the changes made to the building.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Deer rescued after trapped on field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday. In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Celebrate the Fourth with the Danville Boat Club

The Danville Boat Club was organized in 1937 as a social club. We have parties and events throughout the year. We have 44 boat slips for members only. We invite people who like to socialize and have a good time and maybe boat a little to come check us out we are always looking for new members. You don’t have to have a boat to be a member, and you must be a member to rent a slip. We have a lot for storing your boat or trailer.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police and city leaders ask for help with “pop up parties”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Last summer, we heard about a lot of these pop-up parties in and around downtown Champaign, but police said these types of gatherings are mobile. So Sunday one popped up at the Mach 1 on Bloomington Rd. in Champaign. That’s where 18-year-old Prentiss Jackson was shot several times and killed. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Catlin Woman Crowned Vermilion County Fair Queen

The 2022 Vermilion County Fair opened Wednesday evening, and it kicked off with a crowning moment. Naomi Dolan of Catlin was crowned as the 2022 Miss Vermilion County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Charles & Sallie Dolan. Naomi also serves as president of the local 4-H club. The...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

