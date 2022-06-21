Cities with the most expensive homes in Kankakee metro area

A four-tenant commercial building is slated for construction on an outlot within Naperville’s commercial corridor along Ogden Avenue, with two restaurants already signed on as tenants. The city Planning and Zoning Commission gave its recommendation at its latest meeting to a series of conditions for an 8,300-square-foot building within...
Using data from Zillow, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Illinois. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,695 which is 494% higher than the state average of $259,879. #1. Kenilworth. – Typical home value: $1,543,695. – 1-year price change:...
Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
The city of Joliet approved a development agreement for the Rock Run Crossing project which is being developed by Cullinan Properties. According to the project’s website, the approximately 300-acre project will be “home to retail, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, office, medical, and multi-family residential.” WJOL has also reported that Hollywood Casino may be moving its operations to the Rock Run site. In addition, construction is underway for a new interchange on I-55 that will provide direct access to the site.
About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices. The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area. The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials essential to making asphalt and […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
The development agreement between the City of Joliet, Illinois and Cullinan Properties was approved at the City Council meeting on the evening of June 21, 2022. The public-private partnership provides for the construction of the new public roadway network and other utility infrastructure to be completed in conjunction with the new interchange currently under construction at I-55 and IL Rt 59 for the super-regional mixed-use project.
IRVING PARK — Almost a year after a North Side Catholic church hosted its final mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago is reviewing offers from potential buyers for the church’s campus near the border of Irving Park and Avondale. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church’s campus stretches more than a...
At Tuesday's Kendall County Board Meeting, resolution supporting a Light Industrial Development in the Village of Plainfield, within Kendall County, saw approval from all board members. In alignment with the Kendall County Land Resource Management Plan, the development will be a logistics area and DHL facility. Board Member Dan Koukol spoke with WSPY about the expected timeline for the project.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...
Home Sweet Homewood. WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Homewood on Thursday, June 30. One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. The first Europeans came to the area in the 1830s along the Vincennes Trace, a buffalo migration route later traveled by Native Americans and traders. Dixie Highway, the first national road linking northern states to southern states, runs through Homewood’s historic downtown and follows the Vincennes Trail.
If you haven't made plans for a summer vacation quite yet in 2022, never fear, you won't have to go far in order to have a nice little getaway. I mean, it looks like people from far and wide travel to this place, and I mean from all corners of the globe and we have it right in our very own backyard.
Traffic control barrels and signage will designate the one-way westbound direction. The one-way detour is anticipated to be in place for the duration of the project (through November 30, 2022). The detour is required to facilitate the reconstruction of the roadway while providing a safe work environment for this project....
Itching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a 3 hour drive of Naperville.
In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
Comments / 0