Kankakee, IL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kankakee metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Using data from Zillow, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Illinois. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,695 which is 494% higher than the state average of $259,879. #1. Kenilworth. – Typical home value: $1,543,695. – 1-year price change:...
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward

The city of Joliet approved a development agreement for the Rock Run Crossing project which is being developed by Cullinan Properties. According to the project’s website, the approximately 300-acre project will be “home to retail, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, office, medical, and multi-family residential.” WJOL has also reported that Hollywood Casino may be moving its operations to the Rock Run site. In addition, construction is underway for a new interchange on I-55 that will provide direct access to the site.
Kankakee, IL
Kankakee, IL
Kankakee, IL
WGN News

Strike causes asphalt and concrete shortage in Chicago area

About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices. The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area.   The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials essential to making asphalt and […]
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
JOLIET CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ROCK RUN CROSSINGS DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

The development agreement between the City of Joliet, Illinois and Cullinan Properties was approved at the City Council meeting on the evening of June 21, 2022. The public-private partnership provides for the construction of the new public roadway network and other utility infrastructure to be completed in conjunction with the new interchange currently under construction at I-55 and IL Rt 59 for the super-regional mixed-use project.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

New development in the Village of Plainfield

At Tuesday's Kendall County Board Meeting, resolution supporting a Light Industrial Development in the Village of Plainfield, within Kendall County, saw approval from all board members. In alignment with the Kendall County Land Resource Management Plan, the development will be a logistics area and DHL facility. Board Member Dan Koukol spoke with WSPY about the expected timeline for the project.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

'I know it's about discrimination': South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...
CHICAGO, IL
Your Hometown: Homewood, June 30

Home Sweet Homewood. WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Homewood on Thursday, June 30. One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. The first Europeans came to the area in the 1830s along the Vincennes Trace, a buffalo migration route later traveled by Native Americans and traders. Dixie Highway, the first national road linking northern states to southern states, runs through Homewood’s historic downtown and follows the Vincennes Trail.
HOMEWOOD, IL
itasca.com

Bloomingdale Road Closure Starting June 27, 2022

Traffic control barrels and signage will designate the one-way westbound direction. The one-way detour is anticipated to be in place for the duration of the project (through November 30, 2022). The detour is required to facilitate the reconstruction of the roadway while providing a safe work environment for this project....
ITASCA, IL
macaronikid.com

12 Day Trip Ideas From Naperville

Itching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a 3 hour drive of Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unique name, unique approach to proposed restaurant

In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
SANDWICH, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL

