On Saturday, July 9 there will be a day of outdoor games, food, drinks and music for the Savage Summer Soirée presented by the Burns Creek Inn!. Also included in the fun will be Cornhole tournament that will consist of two person teams, $40 a team entry fee and sign-ups at Burns Creek Inn. Warm ups for the tournament will start at noon while the tournament starts at 1 p.m. and has single elimination. Proceeds from the tournament will go to Savage Inc. to help improve the Savage Community.

BRANDON FOSTER ・ 2 DAYS AGO