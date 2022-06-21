Rattlesnake hides in Ferrari, exits on showroom floor in western Canada, rescuers say

Related
‘Nerve-racking’ video shows bear follow family for half-mile while on trip to Canada
The couple’s three young children were with them.
Bear killed after days of terrorizing hikers in western Canada. Two women were bitten
Pet dogs were present and off-leash during the attacks.
He drove over 100 mph in Tacoma then wrecked, killing 16-year-old. Now he faces prison
The defendant was speeding to a scenic overlook in Tacoma with three friends when he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in a fiery crash.
‘Secretive, adorable weirdos’: rare possum caught in the Northern Territory for first time
A rare scaly-tailed possum has been caught in the Northern Territory for the first time in what scientists say is a sign that private land conservation is having a positive effect. The scaly-tailed possum, also known as the Wyulda, is a rock-dwelling marsupial with stout limbs and a “grippy” tail...
Arctic Wolf Cubs Born Brown So They Can Hide in Underground Burrow
Arctic wolf cubs have started to emerge to the delight of zoo visitors in Austria.
Men rescue baby goat wedged between rocks on British Columbia mountain
June 21 (UPI) -- Two men on their way to a fishing spot in British Columbia ended up coming to the rescue of a baby mountain goat that apparently took a fall and ended up stuck between two large rocks. James Archibald, who posted video of the rescue to Facebook,...
Picture of a strange unidentified creature roaming outside Texas Zoo goes viral
A bizarre-looking, unidentified creature was spotted roaming outside the Texas Zoo, baffling the zoo officials. This strange-looking creature was spotted on the security camera of the Amarillo Zoo on May 21 at around 1.30 am. The zoo officials were casually checking the game cameras placed across the zoo when they chanced upon this footage.
Canadian Camper Takes Machete To Mountain Lion To Rescue His Dog From Deadly Attack
I’m at a loss for words. Normally, I never really include a warning in a nature video since, well… nature is pretty brutal. A bear ripping a deer’s head off in a suburban Colorado backyard? Yeah, it’s a tough scene, but that’s the food chain. No sense in sugar coating it…
Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In
When Bill Shaver went fishing, he had no idea that his life would be changed forever when he met his new rescue dog. Bill was driving back to Missouri after spending time fishing in Arkansas when he decided to stop at a rest stop. He chose to leave the car...
Texas Boy, 5, Bitten by Venomous Snake Hiding in Leaves Near Family Home
The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was treated with six bottles of antivenom.
Deer Stomps The Life Out Of A Hawk To Rescue A Rabbit From Its Clutches
Some times this stuff just doesn’t make any sense at all. I mean, a deer helping a rabbit get away from a hawk sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, really. But, what doesn’t necessarily make sense usually makes for something cool. I mean, if it’s not common, it is more intriguing.
They Record An Elephant Crying For Help When An Antelope Fell Into The Water
The elephant comes to the rescue? Bigger creatures come in the way of smaller or weaker animals in wildlife. But a potentially terrifying incident ended with the most touching moment, when an elephant began to cry and attempted to save an antelope that had fallen into a water hole. Tourists...
'Rarest of Rare' Husky and Dachshund Mix Has Internet Asking: 'How?'
The puppy, named Todd, left Reddit users fawning after his owner shared two adorable images of him.
Rescuers Found A Stray Dog But It Rejected To Leave, Soon They Found Out Why …
When Petunia was found by Hope for Paws, a rescue company in Los Angeles, she was frightened and unclean from surviving the streets for months. Her rescuers noticed that she was lactating and so after they captured her they started to search the location for her babies. They quickly found...
Bear Lunges and Bites Woman Walking Her Dogs on Hiking Trail
The black bear bit the woman on the foot, but neither her or her two dogs were seriously injured.
Rescue Dog With Incredibly Long Neck Finds Forever Home
A long-necked dog with an unbelievable 10-inch neck that appears more like a giraffe than a dog was rescued and is now extremely happy with her new owners. Ketama is a two-year-old Spanish greyhound whose neck is particularly distinctive. Despite the fact that this breed is known for being naturally lengthy, she is closer in size to a male.
Woman vanished from cabin 41 years ago. Skull found in a ravine is hers, WA cops say
Her death was ruled as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said
Four Heroic Kids Rescue A Hungry Dog Tied Up With Bungee Cords
Without a question, instilling principles, compassion, and a love for animals in children should be a source of great pride for parents. Four youngsters from Detroit, Michigan (USA) rescued a hungry dog that was on the verge of being put down. These people are truly making a difference in the world and restoring hope in humanity.
Kangaroo Rescued From Frozen Lake Surprises Rescuers By Expressing Thanks
Have you ever heard that kangaroos are potentially dangerous? A kangaroo in Australia, for example, demonstrated that his species can be fairly nice and sensitive to individuals who wish to aid them. And it is that, after appearing in a hurried rescue in a lake, he could not leave till...
Man shot in pickup during attempted robbery in Parkland overpowered gunman, deputies say
Pierce County deputies said the 40-year-old gunshot victim was holding one of his attackers on the ground when they arrived.
