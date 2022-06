CARLSBAD — For many customers, Republic Services’ months-long rollout as the city’s new waste hauler has left much to be desired. Since Republic Services launched on March 27 in Carlsbad, hundreds of residents have complained to both the city and the waste removal company about various issues. Customers have reported waiting weeks and sometimes months to receive their new trash and recycling carts, only to receive the wrong size. And some have still not received their new bins.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO