Watford City, ND

Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND

By Marley Manoukian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND, passed away on June 15, 2022, at McKenzie County Medical Center, Watford City, ND. Rick was born on May 8, 1952, to Norman and Marion (Riek) Sanford. He was the youngest of the couple's four children, all of whom went on to attend...

WREC & EARC Field Days Set for July

Williston and Sidney have held annual field day tours for many years to showcase their involvement and research with agriculture. It is now that time of year where research centers are planting seeds in the ground and getting ready to present new ideas and studies to the public. The Williston...
SIDNEY, MT
Williston Injury Crash

On June 21 at approximately 9:22 p.m. there was a vehicle crash on the intersection of Hwy 2 and 34th St W (Hwy 2 near mile marker 21) in the city of Williston. A 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 21. A 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling east along 34th St. W. The Dodge entered the intersection of Highway 2 and 34th St. W, traveling east across Highway 2. The Dodge failed to yield the right of way to the GMC. The Dodge struck the GMC on the driver side causing the GMC to roll. The GMC came to rest in the east ditch on its wheels. The Durango came to rest in the intersection of the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 and 34th St. W.
WILLISTON, ND
Road To Recovery Tour

Skyler Ray and Kala Mulcahy stopped in to Veteran's Memorial Park, Sidney, June 14 on their 36 stop Road to Recovery Tour. Ray and Mulcahy's songs are about recovery and relationships, making them near and dear to both performers. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

Sunrise Women's Clinic, Sidney had a garage sale Friday, June 17 from 3–7 p.m. to help fund their Baby Boutique. Pictured: Jan Buller, Karen Sivertson, and Juliana Evans sold bags of clothing for $5 and everything else for $1 unless otherwise marked. They also joyfully offered water, lemonade, and tours of the clinic. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
American Legion Donates to Legion Baseball

Alan Seigfreid for American Legion Adjutant Richland Post #12, Sidney, presented a $500 check to Scott Sturgis, Richland Patriots American Legion baseball team coach for team equipment on Tuesday, June 7. (Submitted photo)
SIDNEY, MT
4th Of July Celebrations Across The Area

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.
SIDNEY, MT

