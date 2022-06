Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s, but with drier air still moving across the Southeast, heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees. While this is still hot and above-average, it will feel cooler compared to last week where heat index values were between 110 and 115 degrees. Only a lucky few will see a pop up shower or storm this afternoon at 10% chance.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO