ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, MT

Richland County Sportsmans Club Car Show

By Marley Manoukian
roundupweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, June 18, the Richland County Sportsmans Club held their 3rd...

www.roundupweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

ND Highway Patrol investigating overnight crash in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information pertaining to a crash in Williston resulting in both minor and serious injuries. The crash occurred on June 21st at approximately 9:22 p.m. Three individuals were involved in the accident across two vehicles, a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 GMC Sierra. The […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Man injured in Williston rollover crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.
WILLISTON, ND
keyzradio.com

Williston Man Arrested in Neighborhood Burglary Investigation

Williston, ND (KEYZ) A Williston man is arrested Tuesday in connection with a rash of burglaries near Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Police responded Tuesday, June 21 to multiple reports of burglaries that had occurred in the 600 block of 17th Avenue West. Through the course of their investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Shaun Fiddler; formal charges are currently pending with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.
WILLISTON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, MT
Richland County, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Cars
Local
Montana Government
roundupweb.com

Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

Sunrise Women's Clinic, Sidney had a garage sale Friday, June 17 from 3–7 p.m. to help fund their Baby Boutique. Pictured: Jan Buller, Karen Sivertson, and Juliana Evans sold bags of clothing for $5 and everything else for $1 unless otherwise marked. They also joyfully offered water, lemonade, and tours of the clinic. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
roundupweb.com

Poison Hemlock Confirmed in Richland County

An area of poison hemlock has recently been confirmed in Richland County. This plant is toxic to livestock, wildlife, pets, and humans making proper identification and management important. Poison hemlock is a deep tap rooted biennial that can grow from three to eight feet tall. This plant is in the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
roundupweb.com

4th Of July Celebrations Across The Area

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.
SIDNEY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Car#Vehicles#Chevy
roundupweb.com

Road To Recovery Tour

Skyler Ray and Kala Mulcahy stopped in to Veteran's Memorial Park, Sidney, June 14 on their 36 stop Road to Recovery Tour. Ray and Mulcahy's songs are about recovery and relationships, making them near and dear to both performers. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
roundupweb.com

99th Annual Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede July 7-9

The Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede will celebrate its 99th year July 7-9, in Wolf Point, hosted by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit 2020 Medium Rodeo of the Year committee along with the many dedicated Stadium committee and community volunteers. RAM and Cinch Jeans & Shirts PRCA Rodeo action will...
WOLF POINT, MT
roundupweb.com

Area Teens Attend Youth Camps

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual youth camps at Ft. Peck Lake June 8–11. Over 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the camps. The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy's Camp & Girl's Camp ran from Thursday–Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
SIDNEY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
roundupweb.com

American Legion Donates to Legion Baseball

Alan Seigfreid for American Legion Adjutant Richland Post #12, Sidney, presented a $500 check to Scott Sturgis, Richland Patriots American Legion baseball team coach for team equipment on Tuesday, June 7. (Submitted photo)
SIDNEY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy