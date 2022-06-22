Heat advisory lifted after triple-digit scorcher

First Alert Weather Day 02:34

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the first day of summer, a heat advisory was in effect until Tuesday night across the Bay Area and residents were warned to take precautions because of the hot weather.

The heat advisory was lifted at 10 p.m.Tuesday evening, with the exception of Solano County, where it remained in effect. The advisory covered interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior Monterey and San Benito counties, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Temperatures ranged from 93 to 105 degrees on Tuesday in the several communities around the region, including Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Novato, Oakland, Fremont, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, San Jose and Salinas, according to the National Weather Service.

Even the normally temperate city of San Francisco could not escape the heat Tuesday.

While coastal temperatures will also be a good 10°-15° above-average, onshore winds are expected to keep heat risk levels lower.

The North Bay interior mountain areas will also see breezy north and northwest winds, particularly on the mountain tops and ridges of eastern Sonoma and Napa counties, which will bring elevated fire risks to those areas.

Also Tuesday, Sonoma County issued its own heat alert in response to the weather service's heat advisory. The heat alert applies to inland areas of the county, where high temperatures are forecast in the high 90s and low 100s. Santa Rosa is forecast to reach 103 degrees.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Bay Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone who works or spends time outside Tuesday is advised to take extra precautions and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible. Residents in warmer areas should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of a person experiencing heat stroke.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Tuesday posted some reminders on staying safe in hot weather to its Twitter account.

The heat, combined with expected motor vehicle exhaust, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday .