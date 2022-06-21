ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.

But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.

Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence involving foreigners, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The fact the bodies were left together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence elsewhere along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Police kill 10 after "heavily armed group" attacks officers in Mexico

Ten suspected criminals were killed and seven more detained in a police operation against an armed gang in south-central Mexico, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday. The incident occurred when "a heavily armed group" attacked officers in the town of Texcaltitlan, who then responded with "a legitimate use of force," the State of Mexico prosecutor's office tweeted.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Canadian man with multiple identities and woman found stabbed to death at Mexico resort

State prosecutors in Mexico announced Tuesday morning that two Canadians have been found stabbed to death in a resort located in Playa del Carmen. The names and hometowns of the two Canadians are not yet available, though law enforcement said that the male victim had multiple identities and was sought by Interpol on interational wire fraud charges. The Daily Beast reported that both victims had been staying in the area for several months prior to their deaths. A security guard in the resort complex was also injured, though it has not been confirmed if the guard’s injury was in direct...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
BBC

Daniel Picazo: Mexican politician lynched after WhatsApp rumours

A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Canadians#Interpol#Mayan Riviera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Mexico City
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 4

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military cargo plane crashed Friday, killing at least four crewmembers and leaving several others injured, officials said. The heavylift Il-76 cargo plane went down in the southwestern Ryazan region. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane suffered an engine problem that forced the crew to crash-land it on the ground.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Ex-Venezuela mayor pleads guilty for $3.8 million in bribes

CLEVELAND (AP) — A onetime ally of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez pleaded guilty in Miami on Thursday for taking $3.8 million in bribes in exchange for steering lucrative oil contracts from foreign-owned joint ventures to officials in Venezuela’s socialist government and military. Jhonnathan Marín served...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

956K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy