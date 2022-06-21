Thanks to ‘Stranger Things,’ Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ reaches No. 1

The old adage that “stranger things have happened” has a deeper meaning for Kate Bush.

The British singer/songwriter’s 1985 hit song, “Running Up That Hill,” has seen a resurgence in popularity after being featured in the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi series “Stranger Things.”

The song has bumped Harry Styles’ “As It Was” out of the top spot on the official U.K. Singles chart.

“I have to admit I feel really moved by it all,” Bush shared on her official website. “Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.”

Bush last reached No. 1 on the chart 44 years ago with her debut 1978 single, the self-penned “Wuthering Heights.”

According to Billboard, the 63-year-old musician is now the oldest female artist to lead the U.K. Singles Chart. Cher was 52 when her song “Believe” led the chart in 1998.

The “50 Words for Snow” artist also holds the record for the longest time taken for a single to reach No. 1; Wham’s holiday classic “Last Christmas” completed a 36-year run to the top in 2021.

With the four-decade plus gap, Bush now holds the distinction as the longest time between hits in chart history.

Rock and soul legend Tom Jones previously held the record with a 42-year gap between 1966′s “Green Green Grass of Home " and the charity single “(Barry) Islands in the Stream” in 2009.

The usually reclusive artist saluted “Stranger Things” creators, the Duffer Brothers, “for their courage — taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”