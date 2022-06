The US Supreme Court is nearing the end of its term, with some of its highest-profile decisions expected at the end of June or early July.A widely anticipated decision involving Mississippi’s abortion law could determine the fate of constitutional abortion rights affirmed by the ruling in 1973’s Roe v Wade. A leaked draft opinion from the high court indicates that a majority of justices are prepared to overturn the decades-long precedent.On Thursday 23 June, the court issued four opinons – including one loosening gun laws but not including its ruling around abortion access.The court’s next opinion issuance day is...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO