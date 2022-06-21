Candlewood Lake Elementary School construction progress photos updated

New Fairfield Zoners rejects site plan application for school bus lot at former Consolidated School. The New Fairfield Zoning Commission has rejected a site plan application from the town for a school bus lot at the former Consolidated School campus, 302 Ball Pond Road. During a special meeting of the Commission last month, Town Attorney Neil Marcus noted that he represents both the Permanent Building Commission and the Zoning Commission as Town Counsel. At their regular meeting, members voted 4 to 1 to retain separate counsel to protect the mission of the Zoning Commission. The application for site plan approval involved construction of a new parking lot for school buses with small bus dispatch building. Plans called for improvements for vehicle maneuvering areas, grading, storm drainage, utility connections, fencing and screening. Marcus says no special permit is necessary for this bus lot because it's zoned for educational purposes. The plan for the northwest corner would leave over half of the footprint and driveway and front lot available for future development. It would also be the only site that would qualify the town for State reimbursement.

