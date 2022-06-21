ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Candlewood Lake Elementary School construction progress photos updated

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

Candlewood Lake Elementary School construction progress photos updated. Construction progress photos of the new Candlewood Lake Elementary School in Brookfield are being shared. There's an update on the...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

New Fairfield Zoners rejects site plan application for school bus lot at former Consolidated School

New Fairfield Zoners rejects site plan application for school bus lot at former Consolidated School. The New Fairfield Zoning Commission has rejected a site plan application from the town for a school bus lot at the former Consolidated School campus, 302 Ball Pond Road. During a special meeting of the Commission last month, Town Attorney Neil Marcus noted that he represents both the Permanent Building Commission and the Zoning Commission as Town Counsel. At their regular meeting, members voted 4 to 1 to retain separate counsel to protect the mission of the Zoning Commission. The application for site plan approval involved construction of a new parking lot for school buses with small bus dispatch building. Plans called for improvements for vehicle maneuvering areas, grading, storm drainage, utility connections, fencing and screening. Marcus says no special permit is necessary for this bus lot because it's zoned for educational purposes. The plan for the northwest corner would leave over half of the footprint and driveway and front lot available for future development. It would also be the only site that would qualify the town for State reimbursement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Brookfield, CT
Government
theexaminernews.com

Retirees, 25-Year Educators Recognized in White Plains School District

Retirees and those with 25 years of service in the White Plains City School District (WPCSD) were honored with a special presentation and certificates at the Board of Education meeting on June 13. “Tonight, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of our retiring educators who spend...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area COVID-19 rates updated by Conn. Department of Public Health

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 18th, there were 120 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 41, Brookfield had 28 and New Fairfield 13. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 53 in Newtown, Redding reported 16 cases while Ridgefield had 53.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Planned Milford subdivision to require tree removal, road widening

MILFORD — Plans to re-subdivide land on Zion Hill Road are on hold awaiting reports concerning the proposed removal of 14 trees from the site. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, continued discussion on the proposal for the land at 238 Zion Hill Road — which calls for tree removal and replacement and widening a portion of Southworth Street — until its July 5 meeting.
MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Danbury to host CERT training course

Danbury will be hosting CERT classes, or Community Emergency Response Team training soon. Residents can receive training on how to safely respond to hazards and organize basic disaster response to become a CERT volunteer. Participants must be over 18 years of age, and it is highly recommended to complete two FEMA courses prior to CERT training. For registration and more information, please contact: (203) 797-4625, or email s.shaikh@danbury-ct.gov.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#The New School#Whisconier Middle School#Center Elementary School
wlad.com

Milling, paving project planned on Route 7

A milling and paving project is planned on Route 7. The state Department of Transportation will perform the work both north and southbound from the southbound acceleration lane to Interstate 84. It's a 1.46 mile segment in Danbury. The milling will start on Sunday June 26th and be completed by Tuesday July 12th. The paving will be done between July 10th and July 25th. Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 7 Northbound and Southbound Sundays through Thursdays from 7pm to 5am. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists through the work zone. Modifications or extensions to the schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.
Register Citizen

Trumbull Day returns with food, fireworks and rides

TRUMBULL — A weekend of food, fireworks and fun is just around the corner with the approach of the annual Trumbull Day. This year’s festival will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 on the field behind Hillcrest Middle School, 530 Daniels Farm Road.
TRUMBULL, CT
wlad.com

Bethel to take part in state DOE's new Science of Reading Masterclass

The State Department of Education has rolled out a new Science of Reading Masterclass that will provide professional learning for educators at participating districts. The first masterclass cohort will begin on June 29th, made up of 11 participating districts, including Bethel. Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker says this is part of providing a comprehensive K-3 literacy instruction. Such components include phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Five in-person events will be led by national reading experts. They will also participate in online content after each masterclass. Districts will receive individualized leadership and literacy coaching supports to help build systemic practices aligned to the implementation of the Science of Reading .
BETHEL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
New Haven Independent

Fireworks In Ansonia-Seymour, Derby-Shelton

The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Goshen Implements Flag Moratorium Amid Pride Flag Controversy

Goshen officials voted to implement a flag moratorium that would limit which flags can be flown amid a controversy concerning Pride flags. The Board of Selectmen voted to enforce the moratorium based on disagreement within the community about whether or not residents should be allowed to put up Pride flags.
GOSHEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Asian Longhorned Ticks Found in Fairfield Beach Area

Town officials said several Asian longhorned ticks were found in the Fairfield beach area. The ticks were found on a dog and identified as Asian longhorned ticks by researchers from Western Connecticut State University's Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory. The research team conducted a surveillance sampling of the overflow grass parking...
FAIRFIELD, CT
orangetownnews.com

You Can Visit “Them” in July…

I have been writing for the Orange Town News since its inception and have had a wonderful time doing it. This column is no less enjoyable but might be a bit grim at times. Many years ago, I wrote about the Silent City, the cemetery on Orange Center Road. Since I don’t believe in ghosts rising from the graves, I wrote about its significance in society, the carvings and the meanings and some of the myths surrounding cemeteries. Now granted, there are stories, especially in Monroe, where a shrew named Hanna Cranna harassed her neighbors and when something dastardly happened in town, she was blamed.
ORANGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

104-Year-Old Woman Gets Birthday Surprise From Danbury Firefighters

A Danbury woman got the surprise of a lifetime when firefighters showed up at her doorstep on her birthday. Marion, who is 104 years old, wanted to see some firefighters on her special day. So, they paid her a visit. The fire department said Marion walked outside to meet them...
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Grumman Avenue bridge work begins

NORWALK, Conn. — Preliminary work began Monday on rebuilding the bridge that carries Grumman Avenue over the Merritt Parkway. Workers excavated Grumman Avenue just south of the bridge to attach a bypass valve onto the water main that runs beneath the bridge’s surface. Supervisors at the site said...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy