San Juan Capistrano, CA

The Ramen Burger Returns to SoCal, This Time With Smoke From Heritage Barbecue

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeemingly overnight, San Juan Capistrano has become one of Southern California’s biggest eating destinations thanks to Heritage Barbecue, one of the top barbecue spots in the state, and Ramen Shack from Keizo Shimamoto, who created the original Ramen Burger. The Ramen Burger was a sensation back in 2013 in both LA...

la.eater.com

Eater

LA’s Newest Brazilian Restaurant Is a Cloud Kitchen Hidden Gem

A newcomer to LA’s growing Brazilian restaurant community, Sexy Beans, opened last month in the Culver City Cuisine ghost kitchen space on Selmaraine Drive, offering Brazilian rotisserie chicken, picanha plates, and feijoada for pick-up, delivery, or takeout orders. For first-time restaurateur and chef Simoni Siqueira, the stall that she runs along with her husband, Greg Johnson, in the narrow hallways lined with other cloud kitchens has provided an opportunity for the animated, enthusiastic Afro-Brazilian chef to learn the ropes of the restaurant business before she takes on a permanent, standalone location. “I think that if I can be successful, and reach customers with just the flavor of my food, adding the customer service element will be a lot easier,” says Siqueira, who hopes to wow LA diners with her feijoada, or black bean stew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mashed

Why LA Could Become The Next BBQ Hot Spot

Barbeque is an American food steeped in rich tradition. At its heart, it's the simple combination of time, heat, and meat, but within that simple trifecta is plenty of room for individualism and tradition. Several of America's barbeque traditions come from the southern region, with many states having their own unique style that is further broken down by the state's own regions and geography. For instance, North Carolina is known for having a light vinegar-based sauce in the east and a heavier, ketchup-based sauce in the western parts of the state, per Food Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
surfcityusa.com

Where to find Nightlife in Huntington Beach

From pool tables and dive bars to EDM and dance floors packed shoulder-to-shoulder, Huntington Beach nightlife covers a wide variety of tastes and moods. Whether you're from out of town and you want to hit the town like a local, or you're a local wanting to add new hangouts to your usual rotation, we've organized our nightlife guide by neighborhood so you can get in on the action regardless of where you're at. Cheers!
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
great-taste.net

Laguna Hills’ Mint Restaurant Postpones Grand Reopening due to Fire

Fundraiser to be Held at Sister Concept Khan Saab in Fullerton in Support of Restaurant Staff. Mint Indian Restaurant, an Indian-Pakistani restaurant located at 25381 Alicia Pkwy in Laguna Hills, has postponed its Grand Reopening which was scheduled for late last month due to an unfortunate fire at the restaurant on May 5th. After months of extensive renovations to the restaurant’s space, the unforeseen closure will extend through the foreseeable future, with a planned reopening for late 2022 or early 2023. The restaurant’s sister concept, Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, will host an ongoing fundraiser, through Mint’s reopening, where 10% of all sales will be dedicated to supporting Mint’s staff.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Summer Dining in Laguna Beach

Heading to Laguna Beach this summer to take in the arts festivals, Pageant of the Masters, or a musical at Laguna Playhouse? Make dining out part of your itinerary. Dozens of restaurants are within walking distance of the arts festivals and the theater, including a handful of new ones. One of those is Larsen at Hotel Laguna, a historic building built in the 1930s which had been closed for several years but is beginning to show off renovations by its new local owners, Mo Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Co.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Rhino moves on, so does Claremont

People my age — I’m 58 — tend to yammer on about how much better their lives were before things were so expensive, politics were a literal blood sport, and our kids played outside joyously, in the dirt, with a rock, a tin can, and a half-roll of electrical tape.
CLAREMONT, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Yorba Linda in 2022

Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
YORBA LINDA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Celebrating life at Calaca Mamas Cantina in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The first few times Angela El Haj passed by the double-sided altar with pictures of her deceased parents at her new restaurant, it felt “jarring.”. For years, Angela El Haj said she’s always thought of death as a state of grief and mourning. But her travels to Mexico and the country’s Day of the Dead celebration changed that perception.
ANAHEIM, CA
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pampered Pooch Package Arrives at Balboa Bay Resort

Everyone knows these stars’ names at the park, yearns to pet them, and wants to photograph them. Starting July 6, beloved four-legged guests can receive the celebrity treatment they deserve at Newport Beach’s premiere waterfront resort and dog-friendly hotel, Balboa Bay Resort, with the launch of its Pampered Pooch Package. Designed to provide a luxurious escape for dogs, the Pampered Pooch Package includes a variety of stylish, delicious, and entertaining amenities upon check-in.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

