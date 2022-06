The Edmonton Oilers have officially agreed to a three-year deal with Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, removing the 'interim' title he sported this season:. The Oilers were 26-9-3 under Woodcroft & reached the Western Conference Final where they were swept by the freight train Colorado Avalanche, who are now two wins away from Lord Stanley's Cup. Edmonton is in a decent spot going into the offseason, but they need to sort out their goaltending & defense. Although, Woodcroft's time has proven to be fruitful.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO