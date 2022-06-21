ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best (and Worst) Cities to Buy a Cup of Coffee

By Josie Green
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QObjf_0gHUVemR00 Coffee is the most popular beverage in the U.S. - more so than bottled water, soda, or beer. Americans drink about 656 million cups a day, according to a new report released by the National Coffee Association. Although the pandemic consigned many people to making coffee at home, out-of-home coffee consumption rates are once again on the rise and may soon reach pre-pandemic levels. (It won’t fight the coronavirus, but here are 18 reasons to drink coffee for your health .)

There are over 37,000 coffee shops in the United States. From the nearest corner Starbucks to the French patisserie, coffee lovers have loads of coffee vendors to choose from; but the price of a cup of coffee can vary widely from shop to shop, and from city to city. ( These are the best independent coffee shops in America .)

To determine America’s best (and worst) cities for coffee-lovers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report The Best Coffee Cities in America: 2022 Data from Clever Real Estate, a realtor matching service.

The nation’s 50 most populous metro areas were ranked on criteria including the average reported price of a cappuccino, the number of coffee shops per 100,000 residents, and the price of a daily cappuccino as a percentage of average income. The number of coffee shops per square mile and the Google Trends search volume for several coffee-related terms in each city were also considered. (Population and income data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019.)

Click here to see the best and worst US cities for coffee-lovers, ranked from worst to best

The results show that many of the worst cities to buy a cup of coffee are in the South, while the West Coast, Great Lakes, and New England are home to some of the best coffee cities in the nation. Cities on the bottom of the list generally have fewer places to get coffee, and the coffee is more expensive. In the 10 lowest ranked cities, the average cost of buying one cup of coffee every weekday equals 2% or more of the average annual income, as opposed to 1.8% or less in the top 10 best cities to buy a coffee.

Of the best coffee cities, Milwaukee had the cheapest prices (and scored highest overall), Portland (Oregon) had the most coffee shops per capita, and San Francisco had the best prices as compared to annual income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VN1S2_0gHUVemR00

50. Virginia Beach, VA
> Avg. coffee price: $5.39
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,401 (2.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 12
> Population: 1,765,031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hG21I_0gHUVemR00

49. Memphis, TN
> Avg. coffee price: $4.69
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,219 (2.4% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 6
> Population: 1,344,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLCmv_0gHUVemR00

48. Louisville, KY
> Avg. coffee price: $4.83
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,256 (2.3% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 8
> Population: 1,266,389

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3S2D_0gHUVemR00

47. Birmingham, AL
> Avg. coffee price: $4.86
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,264 (2.3% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 1,090,435

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNmVM_0gHUVemR00

46. Las Vegas
> Avg. coffee price: $4.98
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,295 (2.5% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 2,266,715

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cl50l_0gHUVemR00

45. Richmond, VA
> Avg. coffee price: $4.94
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,284 (2.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 12
> Population: 1,290,866

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZGXz_0gHUVemR00

44. Phoenix
> Avg. coffee price: $4.80
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,248 (2.4% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 11
> Population: 4,948,203

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFKzU_0gHUVemR00

43. Nashville, TN
> Avg. coffee price: $5.04
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,310 (2.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 13
> Population: 1,933,860

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Usjl_0gHUVemR00

42. Jacksonville, FL
> Avg. coffee price: $4.62
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,201 (2.2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 10
> Population: 1,559,514

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26viDo_0gHUVemR00

41. St. Louis
> Avg. coffee price: $4.69
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,219 (2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 8
> Population: 2,801,423

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4mmm_0gHUVemR00

40. Dallas
> Avg. coffee price: $4.77
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,240 (2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 7,573,136

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X71Gf_0gHUVemR00

39. Detroit
> Avg. coffee price: $4.75
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,235 (2.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 11
> Population: 4,319,629

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q05zn_0gHUVemR00

38. Atlanta
> Avg. coffee price: $4.59
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 8
> Population: 6,018,744

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2017RS_0gHUVemR00

37. Orlando, FL
> Avg. coffee price: $4.59
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (2.5% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 11
> Population: 2,608,147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4EYf_0gHUVemR00

36. Charlotte, NC
> Avg. coffee price: $4.48
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,165 (2.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 2,636,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11klFo_0gHUVemR00

35. Salt Lake City
> Avg. coffee price: $4.65
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,209 (2.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 1,232,696

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ft4Be_0gHUVemR00

34. Kansas City, MO
> Avg. coffee price: $4.52
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,175 (2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 10
> Population: 2,155,068

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDyO0_0gHUVemR00

33. Washington, D.C.
> Avg. coffee price: $4.78
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,243 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 13
> Population: 6,280,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHInT_0gHUVemR00

32. Miami
> Avg. coffee price: $4.59
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 12
> Population: 6,166,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhJjq_0gHUVemR00

31. San Antonio
> Avg. coffee price: $4.17
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,084 (2.2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 8
> Population: 2,550,960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHvSE_0gHUVemR00

30. Sacramento, CA
> Avg. coffee price: $4.51
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,173 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 15
> Population: 2,363,730

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r98Je_0gHUVemR00

29. Raleigh, NC
> Avg. coffee price: $4.29
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,115 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 1,390,785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMC30_0gHUVemR00

28. Austin, TX
> Avg. coffee price: $4.56
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,186 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 10
> Population: 2,227,083

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOKki_0gHUVemR00

27. Tampa, FL
> Avg. coffee price: $4.36
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,134 (2.2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 14
> Population: 3,194,831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOZfJ_0gHUVemR00

26. New Orleans
> Avg. coffee price: $4.32
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,123 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 14
> Population: 1,270,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9Yed_0gHUVemR00

25. Denver
> Avg. coffee price: $4.70
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,222 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 2,967,239

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mP5IN_0gHUVemR00

24. Baltimore
> Avg. coffee price: $4.11
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,069 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 11
> Population: 2,800,053

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ8aT_0gHUVemR00

23. Houston
> Avg. coffee price: $4.03
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,048 (1.7% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 10
> Population: 7,066,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IM0kK_0gHUVemR00

22. Oklahoma City
> Avg. coffee price: $3.94
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,024 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 10
> Population: 1,408,950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRcpC_0gHUVemR00

21. Minneapolis
> Avg. coffee price: $4.50
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,170 (1.7% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 15
> Population: 3,640,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CLuO_0gHUVemR00

20. Cleveland
> Avg. coffee price: $4.23
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,100 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 13
> Population: 2,048,449

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4gHz_0gHUVemR00

19. Los Angeles
> Avg. coffee price: $4.78
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,243 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 14
> Population: 13,214,799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qanrQ_0gHUVemR00

18. Columbus, OH
> Avg. coffee price: $4.09
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,063 (1.9% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 13
> Population: 2,122,271

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWSGp_0gHUVemR00

17. New York City
> Avg. coffee price: $4.96
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,290 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 19,216,182

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vrMO_0gHUVemR00

16. Chicago
> Avg. coffee price: $4.25
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,105 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 13
> Population: 9,457,867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGq73_0gHUVemR00

15. Indianapolis
> Avg. coffee price: $3.80
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $988 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 8
> Population: 2,076,531

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b342A_0gHUVemR00

14. San Jose, CA
> Avg. coffee price: $4.65
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,227 (1.1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 1,990,660

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM39k_0gHUVemR00

13. Philadelphia
> Avg. coffee price: $4.38
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,139 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 6,102,434

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KniTo_0gHUVemR00

12. San Diego
> Avg. coffee price: $4.46
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,160 (1.7% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 15
> Population: 3,338,330

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUfW7_0gHUVemR00

11. Riverside, CA
> Avg. coffee price: $3.79
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $985 (2.2% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 9
> Population: 4,650,631

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Wau0_0gHUVemR00

10. Hartford, CT
> Avg. coffee price: $4.50
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,170 (1.7% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 21
> Population: 1,204,877

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxx30_0gHUVemR00

9. Seattle
> Avg. coffee price: $5.06
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,316 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 27
> Population: 3,979,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ldr1_0gHUVemR00

8. Pittsburgh
> Avg. coffee price: $3.96
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,030 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 16
> Population: 2,317,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MotUt_0gHUVemR00

7. Cincinnati
> Avg. coffee price: $3.72
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $967 (1.6% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 11
> Population: 2,219,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNoTt_0gHUVemR00

6. Boston
> Avg. coffee price: $4.56
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,186 (1.4% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 22
> Population: 4,873,019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTtio_0gHUVemR00

5. Providence, RI
> Avg. coffee price: $4.12
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,071 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 23
> Population: 1,624,578

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQQZP_0gHUVemR00

4. Buffalo, NY
> Avg. coffee price: $3.67
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $954 (1.7% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 20
> Population: 1,127,983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxf69_0gHUVemR00

3. San Francisco
> Avg. coffee price: $4.72
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,209 (1% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 23
> Population: 4,731,803

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zhbps_0gHUVemR00

2. Portland, OR
> Avg. coffee price: $4.30
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,118 (1.8% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 27
> Population: 2,493,221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ClrR_0gHUVemR00

1. Milwaukee
> Avg. coffee price: $3.56
> Avg. annual coffee cost: $926 (1.5% of annual income)
> Coffee shops per capita: 12
> Population: 1,575,179

