The Best (and Worst) Cities to Buy a Cup of Coffee

Coffee is the most popular beverage in the U.S. - more so than bottled water, soda, or beer. Americans drink about 656 million cups a day, according to a new report released by the National Coffee Association. Although the pandemic consigned many people to making coffee at home, out-of-home coffee consumption rates are once again on the rise and may soon reach pre-pandemic levels. (It won’t fight the coronavirus, but here are 18 reasons to drink coffee for your health .)

There are over 37,000 coffee shops in the United States. From the nearest corner Starbucks to the French patisserie, coffee lovers have loads of coffee vendors to choose from; but the price of a cup of coffee can vary widely from shop to shop, and from city to city. ( These are the best independent coffee shops in America .)

To determine America’s best (and worst) cities for coffee-lovers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report The Best Coffee Cities in America: 2022 Data from Clever Real Estate, a realtor matching service.

The nation’s 50 most populous metro areas were ranked on criteria including the average reported price of a cappuccino, the number of coffee shops per 100,000 residents, and the price of a daily cappuccino as a percentage of average income. The number of coffee shops per square mile and the Google Trends search volume for several coffee-related terms in each city were also considered. (Population and income data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019.)

The results show that many of the worst cities to buy a cup of coffee are in the South, while the West Coast, Great Lakes, and New England are home to some of the best coffee cities in the nation. Cities on the bottom of the list generally have fewer places to get coffee, and the coffee is more expensive. In the 10 lowest ranked cities, the average cost of buying one cup of coffee every weekday equals 2% or more of the average annual income, as opposed to 1.8% or less in the top 10 best cities to buy a coffee.

Of the best coffee cities, Milwaukee had the cheapest prices (and scored highest overall), Portland (Oregon) had the most coffee shops per capita, and San Francisco had the best prices as compared to annual income.

50. Virginia Beach, VA

> Avg. coffee price: $5.39

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,401 (2.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 12

> Population: 1,765,031

49. Memphis, TN

> Avg. coffee price: $4.69

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,219 (2.4% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 6

> Population: 1,344,910

48. Louisville, KY

> Avg. coffee price: $4.83

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,256 (2.3% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 8

> Population: 1,266,389

47. Birmingham, AL

> Avg. coffee price: $4.86

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,264 (2.3% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 1,090,435

46. Las Vegas

> Avg. coffee price: $4.98

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,295 (2.5% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 2,266,715

45. Richmond, VA

> Avg. coffee price: $4.94

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,284 (2.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 12

> Population: 1,290,866

44. Phoenix

> Avg. coffee price: $4.80

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,248 (2.4% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 11

> Population: 4,948,203

43. Nashville, TN

> Avg. coffee price: $5.04

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,310 (2.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 13

> Population: 1,933,860

42. Jacksonville, FL

> Avg. coffee price: $4.62

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,201 (2.2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 10

> Population: 1,559,514

41. St. Louis

> Avg. coffee price: $4.69

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,219 (2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 8

> Population: 2,801,423

40. Dallas

> Avg. coffee price: $4.77

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,240 (2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 7,573,136

39. Detroit

> Avg. coffee price: $4.75

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,235 (2.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 11

> Population: 4,319,629

38. Atlanta

> Avg. coffee price: $4.59

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 8

> Population: 6,018,744

37. Orlando, FL

> Avg. coffee price: $4.59

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (2.5% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 11

> Population: 2,608,147

36. Charlotte, NC

> Avg. coffee price: $4.48

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,165 (2.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 2,636,883

35. Salt Lake City

> Avg. coffee price: $4.65

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,209 (2.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 1,232,696

34. Kansas City, MO

> Avg. coffee price: $4.52

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,175 (2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 10

> Population: 2,155,068

33. Washington, D.C.

> Avg. coffee price: $4.78

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,243 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 13

> Population: 6,280,697

32. Miami

> Avg. coffee price: $4.59

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,193 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 12

> Population: 6,166,488

31. San Antonio

> Avg. coffee price: $4.17

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,084 (2.2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 8

> Population: 2,550,960

30. Sacramento, CA

> Avg. coffee price: $4.51

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,173 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 15

> Population: 2,363,730

29. Raleigh, NC

> Avg. coffee price: $4.29

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,115 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 1,390,785

28. Austin, TX

> Avg. coffee price: $4.56

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,186 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 10

> Population: 2,227,083

27. Tampa, FL

> Avg. coffee price: $4.36

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,134 (2.2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 14

> Population: 3,194,831

26. New Orleans

> Avg. coffee price: $4.32

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,123 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 14

> Population: 1,270,530

25. Denver

> Avg. coffee price: $4.70

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,222 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 2,967,239

24. Baltimore

> Avg. coffee price: $4.11

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,069 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 11

> Population: 2,800,053

23. Houston

> Avg. coffee price: $4.03

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,048 (1.7% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 10

> Population: 7,066,140

22. Oklahoma City

> Avg. coffee price: $3.94

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,024 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 10

> Population: 1,408,950

21. Minneapolis

> Avg. coffee price: $4.50

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,170 (1.7% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 15

> Population: 3,640,043

20. Cleveland

> Avg. coffee price: $4.23

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,100 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 13

> Population: 2,048,449

19. Los Angeles

> Avg. coffee price: $4.78

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,243 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 14

> Population: 13,214,799

18. Columbus, OH

> Avg. coffee price: $4.09

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,063 (1.9% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 13

> Population: 2,122,271

17. New York City

> Avg. coffee price: $4.96

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,290 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 19,216,182

16. Chicago

> Avg. coffee price: $4.25

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,105 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 13

> Population: 9,457,867

15. Indianapolis

> Avg. coffee price: $3.80

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $988 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 8

> Population: 2,076,531

14. San Jose, CA

> Avg. coffee price: $4.65

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,227 (1.1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 1,990,660

13. Philadelphia

> Avg. coffee price: $4.38

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,139 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 6,102,434

12. San Diego

> Avg. coffee price: $4.46

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,160 (1.7% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 15

> Population: 3,338,330

11. Riverside, CA

> Avg. coffee price: $3.79

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $985 (2.2% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 9

> Population: 4,650,631

10. Hartford, CT

> Avg. coffee price: $4.50

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,170 (1.7% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 21

> Population: 1,204,877

9. Seattle

> Avg. coffee price: $5.06

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,316 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 27

> Population: 3,979,845

8. Pittsburgh

> Avg. coffee price: $3.96

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,030 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 16

> Population: 2,317,600

7. Cincinnati

> Avg. coffee price: $3.72

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $967 (1.6% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 11

> Population: 2,219,750

6. Boston

> Avg. coffee price: $4.56

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,186 (1.4% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 22

> Population: 4,873,019

5. Providence, RI

> Avg. coffee price: $4.12

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,071 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 23

> Population: 1,624,578

4. Buffalo, NY

> Avg. coffee price: $3.67

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $954 (1.7% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 20

> Population: 1,127,983

3. San Francisco

> Avg. coffee price: $4.72

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,209 (1% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 23

> Population: 4,731,803

2. Portland, OR

> Avg. coffee price: $4.30

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $1,118 (1.8% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 27

> Population: 2,493,221

1. Milwaukee

> Avg. coffee price: $3.56

> Avg. annual coffee cost: $926 (1.5% of annual income)

> Coffee shops per capita: 12

> Population: 1,575,179

