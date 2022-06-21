ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT to face Japan and Saudi Arabia in September friendlies

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOTgL_0gHUVZJg00

The U.S. men’s national team Tuesday announced its September friendlies, which will see the USMNT face Japan and Saudi Arabia in roughly three months.

Both games will take place on neutral ground in Europe. The USMNT will play Japan on September 23, with the venue as yet unannounced. ESPN and Univision will carry the game live in English and Spanish, respectively.

On September 27, the USMNT will face Saudi Arabia in Spain, with Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia hosting the match. That game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and Univision in English and Spanish, with the kickoff times for both games yet to be announced.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to measure ourselves against fellow World Cup participants,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in a press release. “Together with the two games in June against Morocco and Uruguay, we will have experienced a great diversity of styles and quality opponents to help us prepare for what lies ahead at the World Cup in November.”

USMNT vs. Japan

The USMNT has only played Japan twice, winning 3-2 in San Francisco in 2006 on goals from Clint Dempsey, Eddie Pope, and Taylor Twellman. Before that, they lost 3-1 in a 1993 friendly tournament in Japan, with legendary Japanese forward Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura—who is still, 29 years later, playing professional soccer—scoring twice.

They rolled through AFC qualifying for Qatar 2022, conceding just six times in 18 games. Their squad will likely include Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Daichi Kamada, fresh off of winning the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt.

USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and the USMNT have played more often, with the U.S. holding a 3W-1D-2L record in the series. Those games include Gregg Berhalter’s first cap, which came in 1994 just after he signed his first pro deal with PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands.

Saudi Arabia shared a group with Japan in the final round of AFC qualifying, winning Group B by a single point. Their squad is entirely based in the Saudi Arabian league, and is packed with players in their prime years. While their squad for June only included one player under the age of 22, it also has just one player over 30.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Twellman
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Daichi Kamada
Person
Clint Dempsey
Person
Eddie Pope
The Spun

Putin Addresses Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons. Peskov responded to the idea...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As LIV Golf dominates the news, one veteran LPGA player said almost 'entire tour' might consider similar jump

BETHESDA, Md. – Cristie Kerr calls Congressional’s renovated Blue Course one of the best she’s ever played. As LPGA players drive courtesy Cadillacs this week, dine in a gargantuan clubhouse – complete with sugar cookies shaped like the Washington Monument – and compete for a $9 million purse, double last year’s at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Stacy Lewis has a message: “In our history of the LPGA, this is far from normal.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Usmnt#Espn#Univision#Fox Sports 1#Japanese#Afc
Yardbarker

Vinicius Jr ready to extend Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior is ready to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid and reject transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian star ended the campaign in excellent form with the Spanish and European champions after racking up 22 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old is under contract...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Antony, Bergwijn, Ward-Prowse, Lewandowski, Cucurella

Ajax's Brazil forward Antony, 22, is 'determined' to join Manchester United this summer. (Goal) Paris St-Germain are willing to sell Neymar if they receive an acceptable offer for the Brazil forward, although the 30-year-old does not want to leave the French champions. (Goal) Manchester United's English full-back Brandon Williams, 21,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Yardbarker

Spanish La Liga games to happen in U.S. before 2026 FIFA World Cup?

It was confirmed last week that 11 cities in the United States will serve as hosts for matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America. One of Europe's largest domestic leagues is planning something unique and unprecedented to prepare for that edition of world football's biggest party.
FIFA
ESPN

Columbus Crew sign Cucho Hernandez from Watford in club-record deal

The Columbus Crew acquired striker Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernandez from England's Watford in a record-setting deal, the club announced on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Colombian has signed a contract which will run through 2025. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. Sources...
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

Christopher Nkunku signs RB Leipzig contract extension until 2026

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has signed a two-year contract extension which will run until 2026 with the German club. The 24-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, but has opted to commit to the Bundesliga side. Nkunku was voted the 2021-22 Bundesliga...
SOCCER
BBC

Bradley makes Bolton loan move

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Liverpool and Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley has joined Bolton on a season-long loan deal. On announcing the deal for the 18-year-old, Bolton manager Ian Evatt said: “Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona announce they will not play at the Nou Camp for the 2023-2024 season as the historic stadium undergoes a £1.3BILLION renovation - 'costing the cash-strapped club £17m'

Barcelona have confirmed they will leave their iconic Nou Camp stadium for a season while it undergoes a massive £1.3billion renovation project. The club announced on Tuesday they will leave their historic ground and play the 2023-2024 campaign at the Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, a short hop across the city.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy