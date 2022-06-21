ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Prime Day: 3 Ways Inflation and a Bear Market Could Impact Customer Savings in 2022

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Fpj1_0gHUVPUQ00

The last time Amazon Prime Day took place during an economy of 8% inflation was, well, never. Inflation hasn’t been this high since 1981, when “Amazon” meant a river in South America and Jeff Bezos was still in high school.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
Find: What Is a Bear Market vs. Bull Market?

This is all new terrain for Amazon the company , having to navigate its way through the combination of 8%-plus inflation and a bear market . It comes just as the online retailer is gearing up for its annual Amazon Prime Day, scheduled for July 12-13, 2022.

With ongoing supply chain issues, as well, this year’s Prime Day could mean big changes for consumers and businesses alike. For sellers, it might mean offering even bigger deals, discounts and promotions to attract weary consumers — something that could save Prime members a lot of money.

The JungleScout website, a platform for Amazon sellers and buyers, offers the following three reasons Prime Day 2022 will be different.

1. Consumers Are Spending Less

A recent JungleScout survey of 950 U.S. consumers found that 38% of respondents are reducing their overall spending in 2022, with nearly three-quarters (72%) citing rising inflation as the reason. Seven out of 10 consumers are making fewer impulse purchases this year, while 52% of consumers are saving up for a big purchase such as a new home or a vacation .

2. Customers Will Be Eyeing Big Savings

Many Americans have taken a major financial hit over the past couple of years, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then surging consumer prices. This could make Prime Day deals even more attractive than they’ve been in the past. According to the survey, 53% of consumers are compelled to purchase a product when they get a deal, coupon or discount code. Nearly half (47%) said they will only purchase products that are on sale or discounted, and the same percentage said they will only purchase from their favorite brands.

See: Once the Economy Enters a Bear Market, How Long Does It Take for Stocks To Hit Their Lowest Point?
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz

3. Home and Self-Care Products Could be Big Sellers

According to the JungleScout survey, two categories consumers are not cutting back on are home improvement and self-care. Half of respondents said they are willing to spend more money on their homes now than before 2020. About six in 10 (62%) have put a focus on self-care and wellness products, with a similar percentage exhibiting a greater interest in cooking at home vs. eating at a restaurant . Another 45% have a greater interest in interior design and home decor than they did in years past.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Prime Day: 3 Ways Inflation and a Bear Market Could Impact Customer Savings in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ELLE DECOR

25 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is officially returning this summer! According to an Amazon press release, the annual Prime Day savings extravaganza is slated for July 12 and 13. Every year, Prime Day brings the promise of Black Friday-level discounts (we’re talking 50% off and above) on millions of items across all product categories. Last year, there were so many can’t-miss home deals that we made a Prime Day shopping list for every home category.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Amazon Prime Day#Bear Market#Money News#Americans
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
161K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy