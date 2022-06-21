ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

UPDATED: Grove City DORA will be in effect Sundays and for Homecoming Celebration

By Alan Froman, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Grove City's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will now be in effect on Sundays and during the annual Homecoming Celebration held in the Town Center.

City Council on June 20 voted 3-2 to add Sunday as a permitted day under the DORA regulations that have been in effect on the other days of the week since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Mlug_0gHUVKK100

Visitors to the Town Center may purchase an alcoholic beverage in a DORA-designated cup at a participating establishment and take the beverage with them as they stroll and visit other businesses within the DORA boundaries.

The original DORA boundaries were expanded in 2021 to include the space just east of the old Grove City Library site on Park Street, on the other side of Arbutus Avenue and the east side of Broadway extending south from Civic Place to Mojo on Broadway, 4094 Broadway.

The original DORA program was established for Mondays through Saturdays but did not include Sundays. The DORA program also was prohibited on special "family-oriented" event days in the Town Center, including Homecoming, which is held in conjunction with the annual Grove City Alumni Softball Tournament, Boo Off Broadway/Beggars Night and the city's Christmas Celebration.

Council member Randy Holt sponsored legislation to remove all special-event and Sunday exclusions.

Council considered a motion to amend Holt's legislation and maintain the prohibition of a Sunday DORA, but that motion failed by a 3-2 vote. A "no" vote meant the council member wanted to move forward with the ordinance's original intention to add Sundays to the DORA program.

Council members Roby Schottke and Mark Sigrist joined Holt in casting a "no" vote for the amendment. Council members Christine Houk and Ted Berry voted in favor of the amendment, which meant they preferred continuing to exclude Sundays from the DORA calendar.

Schottke and other council members expressed concern about another provision of the ordinance to remove all of the family-oriented special events from the DORA exclusion.

Although the state allowing liquor sales on Sunday probably means "the horse is already out of the barn" regarding the Sunday DORA issue, Schottke said, he still is hesitant about allowing the DORA calendar to include all the special events that draw large numbers of children to the Town Center, especially Boo Off Broadway and the Christmas Celebration.

Restaurants and bars already are selling alcohol on Sundays in the Town Center, Holt said.

"I don't understand what the issue is" regarding extending DORA to Sundays, he said.

It simply means people who already are purchasing alcoholic beverages will be able to carry their beverages with them from a restaurant or bar patio to the sidewalk and as they visit other businesses, he said.

'It's kind of a chicken-or-egg type of question," he said.

A motion to amend Holt's ordinance so that the exclusion of DORA on the days that Boo Off Broadway/Beggars Night and Christmas Celebration events are held would continue was approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote, meaning the prohibition continues during those events.

Although she has no problem with expanding DORA to include the Homecoming Celebration, Houk said, she was in favor of limiting the DORA calendar so that it doesn't include other family events.

"That allows families to move around without open containers in the Town Center community," she said.

The DORA is to be in effect for Homecoming, which is scheduled for July 29.

The idea of expanding the DORA calendar doesn't appeal to Grove City resident Connie Tucker, who is the director of the local Father Heart Ministries.

As she had done when DORA originally was approved in 2019, Tucker spoke in opposition to the concept of having an open-container law in the Town Center.

"I come as a spiritual leader in our region to say I'm not in favor of (DORA)," Tucker said. "I'd like to see it done away with."

Making it easier to openly consume alcohol likely encourages undesirable behavior and helps draw the type of person who might be drawn to a type of lifestyle drug and alcohol use promotes, she said.

Tucker said she speaks from her own experience. She grew up surrounded by family members who drank, and it led her to start drinking herself by the age of 12.

It took her a decade before she was able to straighten out her own life and stop drinking, Tucker said.

The question city officials should ask themselves is whether the DORA program is helping or taking away from the effort to combat drug and alcohol misuse in the community, she said.

Although exact data has not been collected, the record of police calls to the Town Center indicate the DORA has led to "very little adverse activity" in the Town Center, Mayor Richard 'Ike' Stage said.

The DORA program has been expanded in stages, with few issues reported, he said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: UPDATED: Grove City DORA will be in effect Sundays and for Homecoming Celebration

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found playing in the middle of a busy Chillicothe roadway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a three-year-old child was found wandering the streets on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Main Street after receiving a call from a motorist who said they found a small child walking in the middle of traffic on the busy roadway.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Man arrested after 2 injured in overnight Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man who reportedly shot two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District early Sunday morning. Robert Rogers Jr., 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting that happened around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 young sisters die from injuries in west Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young sisters and a 22-year-old man have died following a house fire in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. The fire happened at a house on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street before 1 a.m. Firefighters said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found unconscious after shooting near Hilltop school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been found unconscious following a shooting in the Hilltop near West Franklin Elementary School. In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers found the man, 24, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Briggs Road, according to a release from Columbus Division of Police. Medics […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Government
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Grove City, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fight leads to shooting near Hilltop gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.   Officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.   Police say there was a fight in the parking lot of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies, teen injured in Pickaway County crash

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m. As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Berry
sciotopost.com

Former Del Taco Employee Found Guilty of Safecracking and Theft of Funds

CIRCLEVILLE – A former employee has been found guilty of safecracking and theft of funds from a local Del Taco. According to the Circleville Police department, they received information about three safe thefts that spanned almost a week of time. the reports said that two people named Kaaliyah Durr and Jeremiah Desper, one a former manager and one an ex-employee had come into the store on October 18,19, and 10/25 and stole thousands of dollars out of the safe using management keys.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – A Stolen Gun and Two Shootings Yesterday Within the City

CHILLICOTHE – Police are investigating two shootings and a stolen gun that occurred on Monday. In the first shooting we reported earlier, according to Chillicothe Police reports several shots were fired into a structure in the area of 100 Block of Vine Street around 6 am. The 911 caller reported that someone had shot at the house.
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dora#City Council#Christmas Celebration#Alcoholic Beverages#Arbutus Avenue#Civic Place To Mojo
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported south of Zanesville involving an ambulance

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport, south of Zanesville. The Zanesville Post reports the crash happened around 8 o’clock Friday morning on Old River Road. One fatality has been reported. A northbound pickup truck reportedly collided head...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Breyman sentenced to 3 years for grand theft

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig sentenced Ericka J. Breyman, Tuesday, to a three-year prison term on her convictions of four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (felonies of the fourth degree) and two counts of theft (felonies of the fifth degree). The court also ordered...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
sciotopost.com

ARRESTED: Local Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Hundreds From Circleville Walmart

CIRCLEVILLE – A man was arrested on Monday after attempting to flee Circleville Walmart with his pockets full. Accoridng to the Sheriff’s department around noon a known man was seen entering the Walmart on South Court Street. Lost prevention watched the man throughout the store, when he was seen concealing items the sheriff’s department was called. The man then attempted to leave the store through the security gates by pushing one of them open which sounded an alarm. He then proceeded towards the doors where another alarm sounded. Loss prevention confronted the man, and he took off running out the doors where the Sheriff’s department was waiting for him. A short foot chase towards the lawn in the garden before he was captured and arrested.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fayette County Update: Two People Airlifted After Rollover Crash

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle injury traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning (06/19/2022) on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road near the intersection of Lauderman Road in Marion Township in eastern Fayette County. The crash was reported at 1:55 a.m.​. During the investigation, it was determined that...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in west Columbus shooting identified by sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday shooting in the Franklin Township. Deputies went around 2:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East after getting reports of a person shot and laying in the road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified that […]
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy