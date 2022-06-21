ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshpet dog food recall over salmonella fear

By Kathryn Rosenberg
 2 days ago

The Freshpet dog food recall is affecting a limited number of Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia this week as well as some Target stores and a range of other retailers in the eastern United States.

Freshpet Inc has begun a process of voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe over fears that it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The potentially contaminated batch, which has a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, has not yet led to any reported cases of illness or adverse reaction, but Freshpet have proceeded with the recall.

"Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks," the company wrote in their recall notice.

While no other products were affected by the recall, the risk that salmonella poses to both animals and people has led the company to proceed with caution, with Freshpet noting that children, the elderly and the immunocompromised can all become ill from handling contaminated products.

If you’re pet has consumed the particular batch of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe indicated in the recall notice and you’re concerned that they may have contracted salmonella, here are the symptoms to watch out for:

  • Lethargy
  • Diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Vomiting
  • Decreased appetite
  • Abdominal pain

It’s important to note that some pets may be infected with the bacteria and not show any symptoms at all, but they can still pass it on to other animals and humans.

The human symptoms of salmonella include:

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Abdominal cramping
  • Fever

And, according to the recall notice, in some cases,  "more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms."

If your dog has eaten the recalled product, please contact your vet. For more details of the recall, you can read the full announcement here .

