Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan

By Antonio Clark
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – For Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area, the National Park Service (NPS) will release a final draft Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment on June 21, 2022. The endeavor will give long-term guidance for preserving wilderness and backcountry resources while also providing a diverse range of visitor experiences in the parks.

From June 21 through July 21, 2022, documents outlining the planning history, planning goals and challenges, and management strategies and activities will be accessible for study and discussion at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP . By July 21, 2022, interested parties should submit comments to Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP–Curecanti NRA, Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230, or via mail to Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP–Curecanti NRA, Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.

Long-term, successful planning and decision-making require stakeholder engagement. As a result, the National Park Service is collecting final views on how to manage the backcountry and designated wilderness of Black Canyon of the Gunnison, as well as the land-based backcountry at Curecanti, as well as any ideas or concerns concerning visitor experience and resource conservation. The Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and accompanying National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) materials will be based on feedback collected during this outreach period, according to the NPS planning team. The final record of the decision and implementation will be completed this winter.

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti provide excellent backcountry and wilderness options. The term “backcountry” refers to the rustic, undeveloped areas of these park units outside of developed areas. Roads, parking spaces, campers, and visitor centers abound in these areas. Furthermore, around half of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is protected as wilderness. Although all national parks are managed in accordance with the 1916 NPS Organic Act to ensure that resources are preserved in their natural state for future generations, the 1964 Wilderness Act and NPS policy require additional protections for Congressionally designated wilderness areas in comparison to non-wilderness areas. During public comment periods, the public and partners are urged to study papers and provide feedback.

On July 11, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm MDT, the Park management and planning team will give a public virtual briefing. Park managers and planners will be able to present information about the plan at this meeting. More details about the virtual briefing will follow in future News Releases.

