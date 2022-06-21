Firefighters Battle The Coyote Fire in The Hollywood Hills | Los Angeles

06.22.2022 | 1:43 AM | SANTA FE SPRINGS – At or around 1:45 AM, reports were made to the California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs office reporting a solo car crash involving a black Toyota Camry that was blacked out and rolled over in lanes of the southbound I-5 ( Santa Ana ) freeway near the Carmenita Road overpass. While CHP units were responding additional reports came in of a second collision involving the rolled over vehicle and a white SUV as well as a third vehicle, leaving two cars overturned in lanes. One of the parties believed to be the driver of the black Camry, was found unresponsive by CHP officers and firefighter paramedics from Santa Fe Springs Fire-Rescue. CPR was attempted for several minutes to resuscitate the driver, but unfortunately they were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries to the other involved drivers. A SIG Alert was issued advising the closure of the southbound Santa Ana Freeway for the next few hours. Drivers are requested to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for the near future. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO