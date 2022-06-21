ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Battle The Coyote Fire in The Hollywood Hills | Los Angeles

By Steve Gentry
onscene.tv
 2 days ago

06.20.2022 | 9:36 PM | HOLLYWOOD (CNS) – Firefighters stopped the progress of a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills that burned one acre of medium-to-heavy brush...

onscene.tv

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Hills#Firefighters#The Ava Apartments
