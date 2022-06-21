ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

EFSP funds are awarded to local organizations

 2 days ago
Emergency Food and Shelter Program board members have awarded funds to local service and support organizations. These funds are to be used for services in Geary County...

JC Post

Pilot Club supports the S.T.A.R.S. camp

Pilot Club of Junction City has donated $500 to Pawnee Mental Health Services to sponsor an Ice Cream social at the upcoming S.T.A.R.S. Camp. The Camp is for Children ages 7-17 who have Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED). Kids come from 10 counties, including Geary. For most of these children S.T.A.R.S....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley will host two family oriented events on Thursday

There will be a Big Red 1 Year of Family First Family Awards recognition ceremony Thursday at 4 p.m. at Victory Chapel, 2560 Trooper Drive on Fort Riley. During the event, 1st Infantry Division leaders will recognize. families who have consistently demonstrated strength and resilience. Also on Thursday Rock'n Riley...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Staffing issues: City evaluating future Parks and Rec programming

MANHATTAN— City management and the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department are evaluating the ability to offer modified programming this fall for youth sports and other activities, due to limited staffing for scorekeepers, referees, and facility supervisors, according to a media release from the city. While the City of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Kelly attending Emporia early learning event

The Kansas Governor is visiting Emporia Wednesday, as part of a focus on child care. Laura Kelly's office announced she will attend the ribbon-cutting for the new Jones Early Learning Center at 327 South Walnut at 3 p.m. Emporia Public Schools broke ground for the center next to Riverside Elementary...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

County meets Friday in session session

For the second time this week the Geary County Commission will meet in closed door executive session Friday to discuss legal matters regarding Geary Community Hospital. The meeting will also include attorney Peter Rombold. It begins at 1:30 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants offer free dinner to healthcare workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local restaurants Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant are giving healthcare workers free dinner Wednesday. Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant will have tents set up to give away the dinners in the parking lot of Dr. Thomas Ashley’s Ophthalmology office at the corner of 8th & Horne from 6-8 p.m. on […]
TOPEKA, KS
#Food Pantries#Salvation Army#Catholic Charities#Charity#Shelter Program#Geary County Food Pantry#Utilities
JC Post

Karl DeArmond will become USD 475 Chief of District Operations

Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of USD 475 Geary County Schools, has announced a new Chief of District Operations. Karl DeArmond, Chief Information Officer, will transition into his new role effective July 1st. DeArmond has been with the district in his current position for seven years. He formerly served as the Information Technology Director at Geary Community Hospital.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Plans taking shape on the former Ramada “Holidome” Hotel

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July. At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka practicing patience on Calamar construction project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers are back at the Calamar construction site on the former Topeka State Hospital grounds off I-70 and Macvicar. 13 NEWS has been following how work on a planned senior living community stopped for about a year. In March, Calamar submitted a 90-day construction plan to the city.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

USD 475 Board of Education approves administrative changes

USD 475 school board members met in special session Tuesday to consider appointments to administrative and certified positions. In the administrative category the District released a list of appointments. Dorothy Coleman will serve as the Principal for Washington Elementary. Stephanie Kabriel will serve as the Principal for Sheridan Elementary (originally...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Grocery bill high? Extension expert shares tips to cut costs

MANHATTAN — If you’ve gasped at the grocery store checkout line recently, you’re probably not alone. Inflation has hit American’s dinner table and it’s been painfully obvious on food eaten at home where consumers paid 11.9% more in May 2022 compared to May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

City of Emporia issues firework guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department has issued guidelines on when fireworks are permitted within city limits. Residents will be able to discharge fireworks from June 27 until July 5 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

