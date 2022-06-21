Writers Theatre’s 2022-23 season includes ‘Once’ and ‘Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol’

Writers Theatre in Glencoe has announced a four-title 2022-23 season, including productions of Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” and the musical “Once.” The season was announced Tuesday by theater executive director Kathryn M. Lipuma and interim artistic director Bobby Kennedy.

“Tiger Style!” (Sept. 29-Oct. 30): Written by Mike Lew (“Teenage Dick”), directed by Brian Balcom. A comedy about Chinese American heritage and belonging, centering on siblings who can’t seem to live up to the promise of their youth.

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” (Nov. 29-Dec. 24): Written and directed by the Chicago mixed-media performance collective Manual Cinema. This adaptation of Charles Dickens has been streamed online, now adapted for the first time with puppetry and music for the stage. A holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband’s Christmas cheer over a Zoom call with family. As Trudy becomes absorbed in her own version of the Scrooge story, the puppets take on a life of their own.

“Once” (Feb. 16-March 26, 2023): Music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, book by Enda Walsh, based on the 2007 film by John Carney, with music direction at Writers Theatre by Matt Deitchman, directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman. A young Irish musician and Dublin street busker is ready to give up on music until he meets a young Czech woman.

“A Distinct Society” (June 22-July 23, 2023): Written and directed by Kareem Fahmy. A quiet library on the Canadian border becomes an unlikely refuge for an Iranian family, separated from one another by the “Muslim ban.” Inspired by true events.

All shows will be staged in the Nichols Theatre at Writers, 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe. Season packages are available at www.writerstheatre.org and 847-242-6000.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com