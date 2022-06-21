‘Tween’ girls store opens at 50th & France

An Edina mother of three young girls has officially opened her new store at 50th & France: East West Girl.

The store, which in name pays homage to Edina’s former split high schools, Braemar Arena’s two rinks and the fashion styles of the United States’ coastlines, opened June 9 at 50th & France in the Nolan Mains development. Its owner, Edina native Monica Hintz, sought to open a store where her three daughters – aged 10, 7 and 3 – would have a one-stop shop for all of their “tween” needs, she said.

“Say you needed to pick up something for your daughter to wear for, let’s say, a holiday, but you also needed to fill a birthday party need. … We wanted to be that one-stop shop,” Hintz told the Sun Current.

The store held a grand opening celebration June 9, complete with a cotton candy machine. “We were so happy and just overwhelmed by just everyone, just the amount of people that came … (and) excitement about the whole store,” Hintz said after the event.

East West Girl, which caters to girls ages 6-14, took over the space that previously housed Six for Good, a gift shop. The new “tween” girls store features clothing, accessories, gifting items, bath and beauty products and room décor, among other merchandise.

Hintz’s idea for the store started two years ago during the pandemic, she said. She said she wanted a store where she could bring her daughters shopping, where they would feel comfortable, have fun and enjoy the aesthetic. “They are just getting to an age where I feel like they’ve aged out a little bit of local stores,” she said.

Though the Edina native does not have direct retail experience, Hintz does have familiarity with it as her mother helped manage a local women’s store for 25 years, she said.

“I kind of grew up around it,” Hintz said. “It’s always been in my blood and I’ve just always had that love of fashion.”

Hintz said she started talking to Pete Deanovic of Nolan Mains last summer about options to open up their first retail store. She eventually secured a storefront location along Market Street in the development.

“We’ve been very excited and pleased with how it all came together. It’s just a beautiful spot,” Hintz said. “So we’re really excited about where we are and how we ended up there.”

Hintz’s daughters, who inspired the idea for the store, have been enthusiastic about the venture, urging their mother to take them with her to work, Hintz said. Her young girls have helped try clothing on, give advice and curate trendy items for the store, she added.

“Even my 3-year-old, every time she comes in there, she finds something she wants,” Hintz said. “ Like, yesterday, … she couldn’t stop talking about the sunscreen that has glitter and (is) scented that we are carrying.”

Hintz said the store has so far received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback.

“We’re happy that … we are filling a need in the community,” she said.

