Daphne, AL

Alabama’s Bear Walker makes skateboards for superstars

By Deborah Storey
 2 days ago
Bear Walker is a skateboard maker to the stars. "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa, "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and singer Billie Eilish all own custom boards Walker made at his shop in Daphne. He crafts skateboards for Pokemon and the NBA, and made a limited-edition...

cltampa.com

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will open three new locations in Tampa Bay

The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
RESTAURANTS
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: Jubilee!

Boy, oh boy is it hot this week. Temperature predictions for today in the deep South look like the grades of a high achiever trying to earn extra credit for everything. I’ve been seeing highs of 104, 103, and 101–and many of these are not even in coastal Florida–but well inland throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and even Tennessee.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Legends in Concert, Pride Month and good ol’ summertime fun

Enjoy the best in summer concerts. Summer performances are underway through Sunday, Sept. 4 at OWA in Foley. Fans will see performances by Isaiah Mercado as Bruno Mars, Nellie Norris as Katy Perry, Nae Cullors as Michael Jackson and more. The show features high-energy dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, costumes, elaborate theatrical sets and a full array of special effects. Performances will be at the OWA Theater Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

This Alabama tourist attraction changed its name. Did you notice?

The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
ALABAMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Atmore, AL

If you're looking for a charming city to spend your downtime in, you'll want to put Atmore, Alabama, on your map. This city of just over 8,391 people is in Alabama's Escambia County and has a lot to offer visitors. The best things to do in Atmore, Alabama, are impossible...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

7 awesome Alabama caves where you can explore (and cool down)

You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Man Takes $1,200 Uber From Kid Rock’s Bar In Nashville All The Way Back Home To Alabama After Passing Out

Nashville baby, it’ll getcha. We’ve all got our wild stories from the city, stories that you wouldn’t believe unless you were actually there to witness it. In fact, some of our Whiskey Riffers shared some of their own wildest stories with us recently. Why is Nashville so ruthless? Maybe it’s because everybody goes to Nashville for one reason and one reason only… to get absolutely rip-shit drunk. Blacking out, throwing up, waking up somewhere you’re not supposed to, getting robbed by […] The post Drunk Man Takes $1,200 Uber From Kid Rock’s Bar In Nashville All The Way Back Home To Alabama After Passing Out first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alabama NewsCenter

Pollinators play a critical ecological role in Alabama, and you can help

From the flowers we appreciate to the food we eat and even the clothes we wear and the wood that builds our homes, pollinators play a vital role in keeping things growing. It’s helpful to acknowledge the work of pollinators like bees and butterflies during Pollinator Week but aiding pollination is something we all can help do all year. In this video, experts from the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Alabama Power and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System offer education and advice when it comes to pollinator health.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

A refresher course on hurricanes along the Alabama Gulf coast

The city of Gulf Shores is holding its first hurricane expo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Today’s free event is meant to educate local residents on how to prepare for what may be an above average hurricane season. Past storms left widespread damage along the Alabama coast and deaths as far north as Tuscaloosa.
GULF SHORES, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

