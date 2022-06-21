ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I flew from one of Europe's busiest airports. Staff shortages meant I had to queue for 90 minutes just to drop my bags off and get through security.

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oULK_0gHUQhbf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22htVo_0gHUQhbf00
A sign at the airport said that customers face longer lines than usual "due to crowds and staff shortages."

Grace Dean/Insider

  • I flew from Schiphol, Amsterdam's massive airport that's ranked as one of the busiest in Europe.
  • I queued for 90 minutes to drop my bag off and get through security because of staff shortages.
  • The airport had its own library, let you take drinks through security, and didn't play speaker announcements.
I flew from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands' biggest airport and one of the five busiest in Europe, on Thursday, June 9.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGTKL_0gHUQhbf00
The exterior of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam,

Grace Dean/Insider

Sources: Aero Affairs , OAG , Simple Flying

My flight took me from Schiphol to Gatwick, which is around 25 miles south of London. I'd flown from Schiphol before, but I'd never seen it so busy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200NnR_0gHUQhbf00
A row of houses in Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

My airline, EasyJet, emailed me two days before my flight, saying: "There may be delays at the airport security control before your flight and we recommend that you arrive at AMS airport 3 hours before your flight time." I followed this advice, arriving at the airport, which is south-west of the city center, three hours before the flight was due to depart at 7:10 p.m. local time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNviB_0gHUQhbf00
The exterior of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam,

Grace Dean/Insider

There were dozens of flights departing from the airport that day. The airport says that it has direct flights to almost 300 destinations and that 19.9 million passengers flew to or from Schiphol in the second half of 2021. The vast majority flew with KLM, the Netherlands' flagship carrier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl64q_0gHUQhbf00
Departure boards in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: Schiphol , Schiphol 2021 annual report

Photos shared on social media over recent weeks have shown huge lines of customers waiting to pass through security at various airports because of labor shortages coupled with a surge in the number of people flying. Some passengers have been arriving hours in advance of their flight to ensure they don't miss it. Signs inside Schiphol told people not to arrive more than four hours before their flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBllz_0gHUQhbf00
A sign in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

The entrance downstairs didn't seem too busy. I headed over to bag drop and security for passengers flying from gates in the airport's third departure lounge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCn00_0gHUQhbf00
The interior of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

But when I got up there I was confronted with a huge line of passengers queueing to drop off bags at the EasyJet desk. Most of the counters at the desk were closed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TQ7j_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for bag drop at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Despite the airline telling people to arrive at the airport around three hours before their flight, a screen by the EasyJet check-in desk said that check-in wouldn't actually open until two hours before the flight departed. There were no members of staff round to ask, so I just decided to join the line anyway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g75vt_0gHUQhbf00
Check-in boards in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

It took about half an hour for me to get to the front of the line and drop my suitcase off ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCrY2_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for bag drop at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

... after which I was redirected to another line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COSA4_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for scanning boarding passes at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

This was to scan our boarding passes before going through security. I'd never had to queue like this before just to join the line for security.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcFXS_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for scanning boarding passes at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

After this, I was led to my third line. A sign said that customers face longer lines than usual "due to crowds and staff shortages."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UDUB_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for security at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

"This feels like a queue for a really shit rollercoaster," the person behind me in the queue said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FToVc_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for security at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Schiphol had around 62,000 employees in 2021, but is currently struggling to find staff and had to hold a job fair earlier this month. "The waiting times at Schiphol have been extremely long in recent weeks, due in part to a shortage of staff throughout the sector," it says on its website. "Ongoing shortages on the labor market have led to a high demand for personnel." A spokesperson told Insider that the airport's operations were "busy, but manageable."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwDRN_0gHUQhbf00
The interior of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: Schiphol , Schiphol 2021 annual report

Despite how busy the airport was, the staff at security were friendly and efficient.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HgZ4_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for security at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

The security counters themselves looked quite futuristic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3VXB_0gHUQhbf00
The security desks at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

We didn't have to take out liquids and electronics out of our cabin bags and I was also allowed to take through my half-full water bottle, which had never happened to me before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMBZV_0gHUQhbf00
A sign in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

After your bags were scanned, staff sent them down a two-channel conveyor belt: One for bags that needed a closer inspection, and one for bags that didn't. I'd never seen a belt like this in an airport before. It made the process quicker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onsmF_0gHUQhbf00
The security desks at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

I'd thought that I'd already been through the final line, but I had one more queue to go. This time it was for passport checks and stamps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BS5H7_0gHUQhbf00
The queue to have passports checked at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

In total, I'd spent 90 minutes waiting in line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QasJl_0gHUQhbf00
The queue for scanning boarding passes at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

But because I'd got there early, this meant I still had another 90 minutes before my flight departed to explore the terminal. "We are aware of longer than usual security delays at Amsterdam airport currently and so are advising customers due to fly from Amsterdam to allow additional time to make their way through the airport," an EasyJet spokesperson told Insider, adding that it was "outside of our control."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcrR8_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Despite the huge queues for check-in and security, the departure lounge really didn't seem too busy. There was a big line for the Jamie Oliver restaurant, though.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlqqC_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

What surprised me was that so many of the concessions in the airport were closed. It was only around 5:30 p.m. and there were dozens of flights still due to depart that day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cL3EQ_0gHUQhbf00
A closed concession stand in departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Even one of the Starbucks' was closed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrIKz_0gHUQhbf00
A closed concession stand in departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

The Rijksmuseum — one of Amsterdam's busiest and most famous museums — has a gift shop in Schiphol, but this too was closed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHBHH_0gHUQhbf00
A closed concession stand in departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

There was still a lot to do while you waited for your flight, though. As well as €2 ($2.10) massage chairs, various types of seats, and even some individual workspaces, the airport had its own so-called library.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42j7n4_0gHUQhbf00
The library in departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

This was home to books about Dutch culture, which a sign said were available in more than 40 languages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qEF8_0gHUQhbf00
The library in departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Alongside Dutch, signs around the airport were listed in English, as is the case in many major European airports. Some of the signs didn't even have any writing in Dutch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eqc6_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

The strangest thing for me was that Schiphol is one of a growing number of silent airports. This means that announcements aren't made over the loudspeaker telling passengers which flights have started boarding or calling for late passengers. Compared to other airports I'd been to, Schiphol didn't seem to have as many departure screens, either.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6bzL_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: NU.nl

For me, this was a little unsettling. I was worried I'd miss boarding for my flight because of the lack of announcements, and the restaurant I'd gone to for a drink didn't have any screens, meaning I couldn't easily check whether passengers were being called to the gate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDFLM_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

But overall, the mood in the airport was quite calm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ro9r_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

It wasn't crowded, everything was incredibly clean, and the facilities were very sleek and modern.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZHcO_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

There was artwork dotted throughout the airport, too, like this sculpture of a giant apple.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAb2G_0gHUQhbf00
A sculpture in Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

My flight ended up being a little late. Passengers were told to head to the gate at around 6:50 p.m. and there was a long line to board the plane. By 7:10 p.m., the scheduled departure time for the flight, most passengers still hadn't boarded. But in the end, we only arrived into Gatwick 10 minutes late.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0h3w_0gHUQhbf00
The line to board my flight at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Despite the long lines for check-in and boarding, I was still impressed by the airport. It seemed modern and futuristic. Though I found the lack of announcements a bit unsettling, I can imagine that other passengers would have found a constant stream of announcements overwhelming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqvXB_0gHUQhbf00
Departure lounge three at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam.

Grace Dean/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He was the hero of our holiday': Passengers hail pilot who was pictured helping to load luggage onto his plane after their flight from Manchester to Crete was delayed by more than a day

A hero pilot saved hundreds of holidays by getting out of his cockpit and loading luggage on to his plane that was delayed by 32 hours. Passengers watched as the pilot, known only as Simon, rushed to help staff at Manchester Airport after the flight was finally given a 40- minute window to take off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schiphol Airport#Airport Security#Aero Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

Heathrow airport: 15,000 passengers face cancelled flights on Monday amid baggage handling meltdown

In the latest meltdown at a major UK airport, Heathrow has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its baggage handling.An estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights will be affected. The grounded departures range from a Loganair ATR72 commuter aircraft serving the Isle of Man to an Emirates Airbus A380 seating almost 500 passengers to Dubai.Virgin Atlantic has cancelled at least three transatlantic flights, including departures to New York and Los Angeles.British Airways, which operates some flights from Terminal 3 as well as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Disabled woman left on plane for 90 minutes after Gatwick staff failed to show

A woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes after airport staff failed to arrive.Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta when her plane arrived at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.Airport staff have a responsibility to help people with disabilities on and off planes – and Gatwick Airport has offered its sincere apologies and described the delay as “unacceptable”.While Ms Brignell’s chair was ready for her outside the plane, Gatwick contractors Wilson James did not turn up to assist her.I...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports OLD TUE

British Airways has cancelled 114 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and and two to Newcastle.Ninety-two international flights to Europe are cancelled, including three round-trips from Heathrow to each of Dublin, Frankfurt and Rome.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Cancelled flights – live: Spain and Portugal likely to be worst affected by Gatwick cuts

Passengers due to fly from Gatwick this summer may be told their flight is cancelled after the airport announced it would be putting a cap on daily operations.Gatwick bosses have asked airlines to cut back their schedules in the hope “that passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.While the majority of passengers will fly as planned, on the busiest days, airlines will be told to cancel up to 50 flights – requiring thousands of passengers already booked on them to find alternative departures.Passengers on easyJet will bear the brunt of the cancelled flights, with British Airways,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

EasyJet forced to cancel a bunch of summer flights

Since the pandemic, a lot of flight companies have struggled. Indeed at the height of it all, few people were leaving the country unless it was for imperative reasons. Now the world opened up again, companies are still struggling due to staff shortages. Easyjet is among said companies. Cancelling summer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Air travel is getting worse. Here are 6 tips to make it less of a headache.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the Father's Day weekend, with the chaos at airports in the U.S. and abroad pointing to a summer of discontent for travelers. Airlines, tricky to operate under the best of conditions, are now also grappling with severe personnel shortages just as passengers return in droves as the pandemic eases.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Flight cancellations and delays: how to claim against an airline

Airline passengers are being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after weeks of travel chaos. Some travellers whose flights were cancelled or diverted arranged their own alternative transport. Although airlines should step in to cover the costs, they are reportedly refusing to refund some of those who have had to make their own way home.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM said Thursday that it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport, which has seen flight cancellations, damaging delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told reporters that the company is seeking compensation for some of its losses, blaming the troubles at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on shortages of security and other ground personnel outside KLM’s control.While the Dutch government faces pressure to find solutions, once security personnel are recruited, “it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
frommers.com

Better Pack Light! Mishandled Checked Luggage Spikes at Airports

You can add lost luggage to the long list of problems plaguing air travelers in this summer of canceled flights, hours-long airport lines, and soaring ticket prices. U.S. airlines are mishandling checked bags this year at a higher rate than before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Department of Transportation.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

534K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy