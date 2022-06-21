ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Warner Bros. Distribution Chief Jeffrey Schlesinger Invests In Digital Sales Platform Vuulr & Joins Advisory Board

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFGhM_0gHUPezh00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Jeffrey Schlesinger , who was previously President, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, has invested in and joined the advisory board of online sales platform Vuulr .

Schlesinger, who left the studio last year after 37 years as part of the company’s restructuring under then-CEO Jason Kilar, oversaw the sale of Warner Bros’ series and films to international broadcasters and streamers.

He will now advise Vuulr, a digital platform that allows international networks and platforms to buy shows via a digital service, on product strategy and help it improve the way the buying and selling of rights is conducted. He will also work with Vuulr on its relationships with the studios, producers and buyers.

It comes after he set up his own advisory business Former Bros. Media.

Schlesinger is also investing in the company along with former colleagues Barry Meyer, ex-Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros and Ed Romano, former CFO and Vice Chairman of Warner Bros.

Vuulr has enabled the sale of over 16,800 hours of content in over 120 countries. It offers 200,000 hours of film and TV content and has deals with the likes of BBC Studios, Sony and Legendary Television as well as buyers from Disney and Paramount Global.

“For over four decades I have been deeply involved in the evolution of licensing media rights around the world across all forms of exhibition. The unprecedented rate of change today makes it clear that there is a need for more efficient ways for buyers to discover and license relevant content, and for sellers to find and transact business efficiently with more buyers. While personal relationships will always play an important role, the explosion of new services globally makes it impossible for every transaction to be done on a one to one basis in a cost effective manner,” said Schlesinger

“Vuulr’s solution unlocks value by enabling sellers to reach more qualified buyers, buyers to reach more relevant sellers and the transaction to be completed on a secure platform employing state of the art technology, resulting in more business with less cost, headcount and time,” he added.

“It’s an honor to have the backing of three of the most experienced and senior leaders of Hollywood,” added Vuulr CEO Ian McKee. “Their insight to the industry and the challenges being faced, as distribution and acquisition becomes increasingly global and fragmented, is invaluable. It is wonderful that they share our vision of how Vuulr can support the industry by increasing revenue and reducing cost in this mission critical business process, a proposition that is ever more relevant in the current economic climate.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Deluxe Appoints Former Netflix Korea Exec Samantha Kim To APAC Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Industry tech provider Deluxe has appointed former Netflix Korea exec Samantha Kim to the role of Managing Director, Business Development, APAC. Kim, who will be based in Seoul, will report to Chris Reynolds, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Localization and Fulfillment. In her new role, she will oversee Deluxe’s efforts to implement growth in localization and mastering in Southeast Asia, notably Korea, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia. The move comes amid a growth in traveling local-language production from the Asia-Pacific region. Kim arrives at Deluxe from Netflix where during a four-year...
NFL
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Who’s Testifying Next, Scheduled Dates & Times

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The January 6th Commission hearing on Thursday will detail what panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson called then-president Trump’s “attempt to corrupt the country’s top law-enforcement body, the Justice Department, to support his attempt to overturn the election.” Thompson played a clip of testimony from from Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue where Donoghue alleges Trump discussed replacing the acting AG, Jeffrey Rosen, with the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, Jeff Clark, who was allegedly more supportive of Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. Donoghue will testify in...
POTUS
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Barry Meyer
TechCrunch

Join secures new cash to build a ‘decision-making’ platform for construction

Join was launched in 2017. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google’s experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.
CONSTRUCTION
TechCrunch

Data management vendor Ataccama receives $150M infusion from Bain

A partial solution could lie in software designed for data management. Plenty exist, but the latest to attract funding is Ataccama, which today announced that it raised $150 million from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities — representing a minority investment in the company. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the round values Ataccama at $550 million.
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Bros#Cfo#Bbc Studios#Legendary Television#Paramount Global
Deadline

Maureen Arthur Dies: ‘How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Maureen Arthur, an actress best remembered for her performance as secretary Hedy La Rue in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and its 1967 screen adaptation, died June 15 of natural causes in Beverly Hills. She was 88. Arthur’s friend, the actor Ilene Graff, announced the news on Facebook. “The world is a little less sparkly without her,” wrote Graff, “but I am so glad I got to be her friend. Her memory will definitely be a blessing.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although her signature role arrived in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Two Florida Sheriff’s Deputies Suspended For Leaking News Of Bob Saget’s Death

Click here to read the full article. Two Florida Sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for 81 hours without pay, according to the Associated Press, for leaking details about Bob Saget’s death before the comedian’s family was informed of his passing. One of the deputies, who was involved in the response on January 9, told his brother about the event and the brother then posted about it on social media. The other deputy, who was not involved in the investigation, told his neighbor of the comedian’s death. “This case highlights how important it is to allow detectives in death investigations the time...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch And Fourth Wife Jerry Hall Divorcing – Report

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, his fourth wife, are said to be divorcing, according to a report in the New York Times citing two people familiar with the situation. Bryce Tom, a spokesperson for Murdoch, declined to comment. The couple married in London in 2016. Media mogul divorces raise the question of potential impact on assets, in this case News Corp. and Fox Corp., bit it seems unlikely this split would alter the ownership structure of either The Murdoch family trust holds each company, with Rupert splitting voting rights with his four oldest children —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Footage Of Donald Trump And Family From Streamer Doc Series ‘Unprecedented’ Subpoenaed By January 6th Committee, Says British Filmmaker

Click here to read the full article. Footage captured for an upcoming streaming series on Donald Trump’s re-election campaign push has been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee, according to the filmmaker behind the access doc. Alex Holder of AJH Films took to Twitter to confirm the January 6th Committee had ordered he hand over content captured for the three-part series, Unprecedented. He says a “major streaming service” purchased rights to the doc last year and was due to release it this summer. The footage was captured in the final six weeks of President Trump’s failed re-election campaign in 2021 and includes...
NFL
Deadline

President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Strikes First-Look Audio Deal With Audible Following Spotify Exit

Click here to read the full article. President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground has found a new podcast home. The company, which is behind audio series such as Renegades: Born in the USA with Bruce Springsteen, has struck a first-look deal with Amazon’s Audible. The deal comes after the former President and his wife parted ways with Spotify, where they previously struck a deal in 2019. There had long been rumors that the former Commander-in-Chief was unhappy with his company’s deal with Spotify. It’s not clear whether the deal will give the Obama’s more flexibility in terms of distribution – given...
NFL
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
Deadline

‘American Housewife,’ ‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Rookie’ Sold In 95% Of U.S. For Fall Syndication Debuts

Click here to read the full article. American Housewife, 9-1-1 and The Rookie have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to make their broadcast syndication debuts in September. American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12, while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17, Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today. American Housewife has been sold to stations from broadcast groups including the CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company, Hubbard Broadcasting, Hearst Communications, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Tegna Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Melanie Goodfellow Joins Deadline As Senior International Film Correspondent

Click here to read the full article. Melanie Goodfellow has joined Deadline as Senior International Film Correspondent based in London. Goodfellow joins Deadline’s growing international team from UK trade Screen International, where she was most recently Senior Correspondent, Europe & Middle East. Goodfellow worked at Screen for more than a decade, covering the French, European and Middle East businesses, breaking hundreds of exclusive stories and attending most major international festivals. Prior to her tenure at Screen, she worked for trades including Variety and Moving Pictures and also contributed to publications such as The Independent. She originally trained in journalism at news agency...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy