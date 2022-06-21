ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson settles majority of the civil suits he was facing after being accused of sexual misconduct

By Rebecca Cohen,Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HInYz_0gHUOIEg00
Deshaun Watson.

Eric Christian Smith/AP

  • Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of the civil suits brought against him alleging sexual misconduct.
  • An attorney for the women announced that 20 of the 24 suits have been settled.
  • Watson is still facing a potentially lengthy suspension from the NFL.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of the civil suits brought against him that accused him of sexual misconduct.

Attorney Tony Buzbee — who is representing a number of unnamed plaintiffs — announced Tuesday in a statement that 20 of the 24 cases against Watson, that "started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman," have been settled.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Buzbee said in the statement.

The statement said that once paperwork for the settlements has been completed, the cases will be dismissed.

The news of the settlements comes after a new report from The Washington Post that the NFL wants a lengthy suspension for the quarterback who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists.

According to the report, the NFL will seek a "significant" suspension. One person associated with Watson told the Post that they believe the NFL will argue for a season-long suspension.

Watson was accused of making unwanted sexual advances and forcing the women to touch his penis after hiring them for a massage. Two grand juries in Texas chose not to bring charges against Watson.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Settlement News

After a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee Tuesday, it appears Deshaun Watson could be on the precipice of putting 15 months of litigation behind him. The Browns quarterback has reportedly reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who sued and accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions dating back to 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension

HOUSTON --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watsons decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the leagues investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Watson has been accused by massage therapists...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Cases#Violent Crime#Cleveland Browns#The Washington Post
Yardbarker

Browns Insider Discusses Deshaun Watson’s Change Of Heart

When asked if he is amenable to settlements, he said, “I just want to clear my name and be able to let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out. Right now, that is all I am doing is wanting to clear my name and be able to let all the facts come out in the court of law and be able to focus on that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Lawyer Says All But Four Civil Lawsuits Against Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Have Been Settled

Twenty of the civil lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement. Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement on the matter on Tuesday. There were 24 civil lawsuits filed against Watson. Allegations against the quarterback include inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Four plaintiffs...
CLEVELAND, OH
Insider

Insider

468K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy