Jewelry Brand En Route Partners With TikTok Star Tatchi

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok influencer Tatiana Ringsby aka Tatchi, has teamed up with mindful jewelry brand En Route for a gender-neutral collection of playful pieces. Featuring funky mushroom necklaces and earrings, alongside nautical shark pendants, the unisex collection celebrates gender inclusivity this Pride Month. Tatchi, who goes by they/them pronouns, uses their social media...

Hypebae

Matthew M. Williams Presents a Personal Givenchy Collection for SS23

Creative director Matthew M. Willams took the personal and autobiographical route this Spring/Summer 2023 season for Givenchy‘s latest collection. Presented during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the designer shared with Vogue that the pieces were inspired by different people around him. “Elements of, like, Melrose and California, where I spent time as a kid and I now take my son to shop. It’s what I observe of those communities, where it’s just going through my own personal filter,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

YSL Beauty Announces Troye Sivan as New US Ambassador

YSL Beauty has announced that pop star Troye Sivan has joined the ranks as their newest brand ambassador. Sivan’s appointment is tied to the YSL Beauty’s Nu Collection, focusing on the latest Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint and the brand’s efforts to appeal to Gen Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

MARKET x Powerpuff Girls Collab on Nostalgic Capsule

Streetwear brand and design think tank MARKET follows its Guns N’ Roses collection with a co-branded drop featuring feminist icons, The Powerpuff Girls. The MARKET x Powerpuff Girls collection includes graphic print long and short sleeve t-shirts bearing Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom battling Mojo Jojo as well as a knit sweater featuring the girls’ nemesis, Him.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Meet Balenciaga's Newest Pattern, the BB Monogram

Following the Lindsay Bag modeled by Bella Hadid, Balenciaga has now added a new pattern to its lineup – the BB Monogram, a design inspired by pieces from the brand’s collections in the ’90s. The BB Monogram sees the double-B logo horizontally stretched out while diagonal monogram...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber's Beauty Line Rhode Skin Is Being Sued for Trademark Infringement

Hailey Bieber, who finally launched her anticipated beauty line Rhode Skin last week, is being sued for trademark infringement. RHODE, a fashion label that has dressed names like Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff, filed a lawsuit against the newly-launched company. A joint statement from the brand’s co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers reads: “Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded RHODE out of our apartment, creating from nothing a fashion company that is now sold worldwide in high-end stores and online retailers. We are two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand piece-by-piece, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.” The document continues to state that the two were “were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her skincare line” and that while they didn’t want to move forward with the lawsuit, they had to in order to “protect [their] business.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Supreme's Spring 2022 Sunglasses Collection Is Inspired by Y2K

Clout-worthy brand Supreme has just unveiled its Spring 2022 sunglasses collection. Taking a page from the latest obsession with all things early 2000s, the new range of summertime eyewear bears silhouettes the Kardashians and Hiltons would wear. Dropping four new shapes – the Koto, Club, Velo and Levy, the freshly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us a Glimpse Into Her Hot Girl Summer

Three years ago Megan thee Stallion blessed the girls with their latest summer adventure: a hot girl summer. But somewhere down the line, people gave the term its own meanings ranging from uninhibited single fun to now, revolting and claiming a feral girl summer. But Megan’s latest post showed the girls how it’s done.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Premiere: Multi-Genre Crooner Tommy Saint Shares Darkly Dramatic “My Phone” Video Ahead Of New EP

Back in late 2020, Tommy Saint made his debut with “Could You Please?”, a searing piece of alt-rap that paired an ominous, theremin-sounding synth melody with fast-talking raps and a husky singing style on the hook. Now, after spending much of 2021 hard at work on his debut EP, Saint Season, the multi-talented rapper, singer and producer returns with the project’s first single, “My Phone”.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Here's a Closer Look at Harry Styles x Gucci's "HA HA HA" Collection

Shortly after the announcement of Harry Styles‘ collaboration with Alessandro Michele and Gucci, we’ve now received a closer look at the “HA HA HA” collection. As unveiled earlier, the team-up is a celebration of Styles and Michele’s longstanding friendship and creative relationship. The range takes the first letter of each artist’s name, while also referencing text messages shared between the two.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Kid Cudi Announces 'To the Moon' 2022 World Tour Dates

Kid Cudi has revealed the dates for his To the Moon 2022 World Tour, which is set to take place in North America, Asia and Europe. The rapper will kick off his tour in Vancouver on August 16, followed by stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas and the United Center in Chicago. In the fall, Cudi will make his way to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels and the Zenith in Paris. Milan will close out the tour at Fabrique on November 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Dr. Martens Spotlights the Mischievous and Rebellious Spirit of Betty Boop in New Collab

Dr. Martens has given three of its classic silhouettes a Betty Boop-themed makeover. The 8-eye Jadon boot features a tonal gloss print comprised of angel and devil Betty Boop poses. Crafted from smooth leather, the silhouette is complemented with red heart rivets on the quarters and the backstrap. Meanwhile, the 3-eye 1461 Quad shoe sports bold heart-shaped printed metal toe caps and heart-shaped eyelets.
APPAREL
Hypebae

FLANNELS Brings Luxury to Liverpool Thanks to Its New Flagship

Luxury multi-brand retailer FLANNELS just opened its all-new Liverpool location, comprised of seven floors at a total 120,000 square feet. Set to be the brand’s biggest store investment to date, the new flagship boasts a beauty hall, two restaurants and a roof terrace. Debuting two new partnerships with Barry’s Bootcamp and Dr. Esho, the store features a world-first Barry’s fitness suite located in-store alongside a selection of ‘tweakment’ rooms. The new location prides itself on its accessibility, representative of the brand’s Northern heritage. Joining its existing locations across London, Sheffield and Leeds, the Liverpool store aims to take the brand back to its roots.
RETAIL
Hypebae

Get Your Rotation Summer-Ready With Crocs' New Footwear Styles

As the season for endless Crocs-wearing approaches, the footwear brand has unveiled a vibrant set of summer styles consisting of its iconic clog silhouettes and the new Classic Sandal edition. Designed around the brand’s signature Classic Clog, the everyday sandal model features an open-toed upper formed with two chunky straps....
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Big Freedia Talks Pride Month and Her "Surreal" Feature on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"

Big Freedia has plenty to celebrate this Pride Month. On Monday, it was revealed that the legendary New Orleans bounce artist is featured on yet another Beyoncé song (her first was "Formation") for the "Renaissance" singer's latest dance anthem, "Break My Soul." Thanks to a sample from Freedia's "Explode" and a renewed interest in house music, the anointed Queen of Bounce is feeling extra grateful for the moment she's having right now.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney on How She Stays Sane While Portraying Challenging Characters

Sometimes, acting can easily take a toll on someone’s mental health, but fortunately for Sydney Sweeney, she’s managed to find a way to avoid that. While the actor has played several challenging characters throughout her career, she’s best known for portraying Cassie Howard on Euphoria. Cassie is anything but simple. She’s known for experiencing a wide range of emotions in just a few minutes, oftentimes taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride with her because we never know what to expect next. While that can be mentally draining, Sweeney has discovered that reminding herself she is not Cassie makes a huge difference.
MUSIC

