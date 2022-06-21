Jewelry Brand En Route Partners With TikTok Star Tatchi

Hailey Bieber, who finally launched her anticipated beauty line Rhode Skin last week, is being sued for trademark infringement. RHODE, a fashion label that has dressed names like Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff, filed a lawsuit against the newly-launched company. A joint statement from the brand’s co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers reads: “Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded RHODE out of our apartment, creating from nothing a fashion company that is now sold worldwide in high-end stores and online retailers. We are two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand piece-by-piece, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.” The document continues to state that the two were “were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her skincare line” and that while they didn’t want to move forward with the lawsuit, they had to in order to “protect [their] business.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO