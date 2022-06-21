ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artemis I test falls shy, but NASA could push for moon launch if ‘pieces to the puzzle’ fit

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
After completing its second rollout overnight Sunday, Artemis 1 —the NASA moonshot rocket— stands at launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Monday, June 6, 2022. The 322-foot-tall rocket stack includes the Orion spacecraft and made the 4.4-mile journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the pad in 11 hours. NASA is targeting a wet rehearsal for Artemis 1 on June 19. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

NASA reached nearly all of its goals with the latest wet dress rehearsal of its Artemis I moon rocket this week at Kennedy Space Center, but without a 100% completion, managers said they need to compare the results with previous tests done on the rocket to see if they can move forward with a launch attempt.

Teams were able to complete late Monday the filling and draining of 730,000 gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen on the 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of the Space Launch System, Orion capsule and mobile launcher sitting at Launch Pad 39-B. It was the fourth attempt to complete what was hoped to be the final major test before attempting to launch the uncrewed flight to orbit the moon.

Mission managers would not commit to saying whether or not a potential August launch date was still on the table but would likely come back with more information in a couple of days.

A new hydrogen leak on an umbilical running from the mobile launcher to the core stage, though, forced changes near the end of the test so managers couldn’t get the countdown down to the goal of 9 seconds on the clock. The test concluded at T-29 seconds.

If it had been a real launch, the leak would have forced a scrub through automated protection systems in place, so it’s something that needs to be fixed before any launch attempt. It was also a leak that went undetected on previous test runs because those were scrubbed earlier in the tanking process.

“We talk about being pieces of a puzzle and the delicate dance. We got through the dance, and we’re now looking at the pieces of the puzzle, to decide what are the pieces that we didn’t get,” said Tom Whitmeyer, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for Common Exploration Systems Development. “But we also got an awful lot of pieces to the puzzle put together. We have pretty good idea what the puzzle looks like at this point.”

Whitmeyer points out that some of the checkboxes that NASA was looking to complete have actually already been performed, such as when the core stage went through its 2021 hot fire run at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi that simulated the engine burn of more than eight minutes that will be performed when the rocket finally does lift off from KSC.

NASA’s SLS chief engineer John Blevins noted that these rehearsals are a benefit despite the threat of more delays as they reduce the risk of surprises come launch day. So that could mean more tests are in order.

As far as the rocket goes, its next step is a rollback to the Vehicle Assembly Building. If the decision is made to go for launch, its next trip to the launch pad could be its last before the planned flight to send the Orion capsule farther into space than any other human-rated spacecraft has ever traveled — 280,000 miles away, or 40,000 miles beyond the moon.

When it launches, the rocket will become the most powerful to lift off from Earth producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust. NASA is looking to pave the way for the crewed Artemis II mission in 2024 that will also orbit the moon but not land. It isn’t until 2025 at the earliest that Artemis III would send two crew members to the lunar surface, including the first woman on the moon.

The earliest launch opportunities for Artemis I, though, are in windows that run July 26-Aug. 10, Aug. 23-Sept. 6, Sept. 20-Oct. 4, Oct. 17-31, Nov. 12-27 and Dec. 9-23.

